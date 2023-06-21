Catholic Priest Brutally Murdered in Edo State, Benin Archdiocese Confirms

Tragedy has struck in Edo State as Father Charles Igechi, a catholic priest, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Wednesday. Father Igechi, serving as the vice principal of St. Michael College in Ikhueniro, was returning to his duty post when the shocking incident occurred. He was ordained a priest less than a year ago, on August 13th.
This devastating incident closely follows the tragic deaths of two other priests in the state last year. Reverend Father Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Uromi and Reverend Father Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Center, Ugboha, was abducted and later found murdered.
While the police are yet to issue an official statement regarding the recent incident, the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City has confirmed Father Igechi’s murder.
In a notice issued on Thursday, the Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, condemned the act and relayed the grim details of the incident to the priests and congregants of the archdiocese. He stated that the body of the slain priest was found near Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, within the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.
According to Bishop Akubeze, the matter has been reported to the appropriate security agency.
“They (the security agencies) are working on the case. We pray that the perpetrators of this evil act will be brought to the face of justice,” the archbishop said in the notice.
The archbishop implored the faithful to pray for the repose of Father Igechi’s soul. “I entrust you all to the maternal intercession of our Lady of Sorrow.
May God continue to guide all the faithful in the archdiocese of Benin City, and may the soul of Rev Fr Charles Igechi find peace and tranquillity in the loving embrace of our risen saviour,” he added.
Editorial
A Call for Justice and Peace
The recent spate of violence targeted at priests is deeply troubling. It is a reflection of a deteriorating security situation that requires urgent attention. The murder of Father Charles Igechi serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need to step up security measures and ensure justice for victims of such heinous acts.
In these challenging times, we must unite as a community and nation to fight the growing menace of insecurity. We owe it to ourselves and the generations to make Nigeria safe for all, regardless of religion or profession.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is located in the South-South region of Nigeria.
- Benin City, the capital of Edo State, is known for its rich history and culture.
- The Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City has a significant Catholic population and many Catholic educational institutions.
Please keep visiting our site for the latest news updates from Edo State and Nigeria.
Your comments and opinions are welcome in the section below.