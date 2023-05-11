Delta Hotel Magnate Apprehended Over Alleged $268,000 Scam Against US Citizen

Precious Ojo, a 26-year-old hotel owner in Oghara, Delta State, was arrested on suspicion of internet fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Commander.
Ojo, also known as Obago, is accused of scamming a US citizen out of $268,000 by impersonating Raymond Bush, an employee of the US Treasury.
The EFCC was prompted to take action based on a complaint lodged by the American victim.
According to the commission, Obago, arrested in his luxury hotel, admitted that his alleged criminal proceeds funded the establishment.
The EFCC seized several items from the suspect, including a Mercedes-Benz with a personalized license plate and mobile phones.
The commission stated that Obago would be brought to court shortly.
Editor’s Take: Tackling Cybercrime to Restore Investor Confidence
In the wake of the recent arrest of Precious Ojo, a hotel owner in Delta State, on charges of defrauding a US citizen of a staggering $268,000, it is evident that the fight against internet fraud in Nigeria is far from over.
We must understand that such fraudulent activities harm the victims and taint Nigeria’s international image, potentially discouraging foreign investments.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) actions in apprehending Ojo should be commended, but it’s clear that we need to do more.
According to the EFCC, Ojo masqueraded as an employee of the US Treasury to scam his victim.
This level of deception indicates an alarming sophistication in the modus operandi of internet fraudsters.
It’s a grim reminder that Nigeria’s battle against cybercrime must evolve as the criminals do.
We must strengthen our cybersecurity infrastructure, invest in advanced technology and training for our law enforcement agencies, and also increase public awareness about the tactics used by these fraudsters.
Furthermore, our judicial system must ensure that those found guilty face stringent penalties, serving as a deterrent to others.
Finally, it’s essential to explore preventive measures.
This includes enhancing digital literacy and providing gainful employment opportunities for our youth, reducing the allure of quick, illicit gains.
Experience the Best of Naija News Today with Yohaig NG
Stay informed and engaged with Yohaig NG, your number-one source for the latest Naija news.
Our platform delivers up-to-date, unbiased news and insightful editorials, ensuring you’re always aware of current events in Nigeria.
We value your thoughts and opinions.
Feel free to share your views on the issues in the comment section below.
Your input can make a difference.