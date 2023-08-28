Delta Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Armed Cultist Who Evaded Capture

Delta Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Armed Cultist Who Evaded Capture

The Delta Police Command has initiated a manhunt for a suspected cultist who fled from authorities in Asaba, the state capital. DSP Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for the Delta Police, confirmed this in a statement.

The suspect was seen carrying a sack bag near the second Niger bridge by a police patrol team and vigilantes. Upon noticing the authorities, the suspect fled, leaving behind the bag.

A subsequent search of the bag revealed an AK-47 rifle. Efforts are underway to apprehend the elusive suspect.

Additionally, the police raided a criminal hideout in Isa-Ogwashi-Uku Aniocha South LGA, where suspected cultists were conducting an initiation ceremony. Although the suspects escaped, a locally fabricated Berretta pistol and ammunition were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Wale Abass PSC, urged the public to assist the police with information that could help eradicate crime in the state.

Editorial
The Elusive Cultist: A Test for Delta’s Law Enforcement
The recent escape of a suspected armed cultist in Delta State raises concerns about the effectiveness of the state’s law enforcement agencies. While the police’s proactive measures are commendable, the suspect’s escape highlights gaps in their operational efficiency.

The incident also underscores the persistent issue of cultism in Delta State. More stringent measures are needed to curb this menace, which significantly threatens public safety.

Did You Know?

  • Delta State has one of the highest rates of cultism in Nigeria.
  • AK-47 rifles are often used in various crimes, including armed robbery and kidnapping.
  • The Delta Police Command has multiple divisions, including a ‘C’ division in Asaba.
  • Vigilante groups often assist the police in maintaining law and order in Delta State.
  • The second Niger Bridge is a strategic location often used for criminal activities.

