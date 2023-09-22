Delta Siblings on EFCC’s Radar for Alleged N330m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced a search for two brothers from Delta State, suspected of a N330 million fraud.
In a statement released by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the individuals in question are identified as Faith Onoja, 55, and Emmanuel Onoja, 44. Both hail from the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The EFCC provided the last known addresses for the siblings. Faith Onoja was last located near the Celestial Church, Ekrovie’s new layout, old Egini road, Orhuehorun, Delta State.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Onoja’s last known whereabouts were at No 6. Jamison Street, NPDC/ND Western Estate, Warri, Delta State.
The commission has called on the public to provide relevant information regarding the duo’s location, urging them to contact EFCC offices nationwide.
Editorial:
The declaration of the Onoja siblings as wanted by the EFCC underscores Nigeria’s persistent challenge of financial crimes.
Such alleged fraudulent activities undermine the country’s economic stability and erode public trust in the financial system.
While the EFCC’s proactive approach in addressing these issues is commendable, it’s essential to ensure that due process is followed and the rights of the accused are upheld.
The broader issue is the need for robust financial systems and checks to prevent such fraudulent activities.
Strengthening the country’s financial infrastructure, enhancing public awareness about financial scams, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability are vital steps in this direction.
Did You Know?
- The EFCC was established in 2003 to address financial crimes like money laundering and advance fee fraud in Nigeria.
- Financial frauds, especially in the digital age, have become increasingly sophisticated, requiring constant vigilance and updated countermeasures.
- Delta State, located in Nigeria’s southern region, is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- The EFCC collaborates with various international agencies to combat cross-border financial crimes.
- Public participation and vigilance are crucial in assisting agencies like the EFCC in their fight against financial crimes.