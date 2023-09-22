Dismissed Officer to Face Court Over Fatal Shooting of Engineer

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, has confirmed that the officer responsible for the engineer’s death and father of three, Alafuro Peterside, will be prosecuted.
Peterside was tragically killed by an operative from the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron, in Gombe State on August 14.
The incident occurred at a well-known bar on Stadium Road, Port Harcourt.
Commissioner Nwonyi revealed that the officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been dismissed, and the case is set for court.
He stated, “The suspect, a police officer, has been dismissed and the case charged to court.”
However, residents are urging the police commissioner to disclose the identity and photograph of the dismissed officer publicly.
They believe that transparency in such matters can foster trust between the police and the communities they serve.
Concerns were raised about the possibility of the officer being transferred and continuing his duties elsewhere.
Editorial:
The tragic death of Alafuro Peterside, a father and engineer, underscores the pressing need for accountability within the police force.
While dismissing and prosecuting the officer involved is a step in the right direction, transparency remains paramount.
The public’s call for the officer’s identity to be revealed is valid, as it not only ensures accountability but also fosters trust.
Law enforcement agencies must protect and serve the community. Any deviation from this mandate, mainly when it results in the loss of innocent lives, must be addressed swiftly and transparently.
As the case progresses, the police force must demonstrate their commitment to justice, ensuring that such incidents do not recur.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region, is rich in oil and gas resources.
- Port Harcourt, the state capital, is called the “Garden City” due to its greenery and scenic beauty.
- The state has a diverse cultural heritage, with numerous festivals celebrated yearly.
- Rivers State University, located in Port Harcourt, is one of Nigeria’s prominent tertiary institutions.
- The state has been at the forefront of advocating for resource control and greater autonomy for oil-producing regions.