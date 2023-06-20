Emergency Declared on Cultism in Lagos as Police Arrest 17 Suspected Cultists

The Lagos State Police Command has declared an emergency on cultism, identifying it as the Command’s greatest challenge.
The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who presented the suspects to the public, revealed that many of the cultists were apprehended in Ikorodu, Badagry, and Isolo.
Hundeyin further disclosed that three notorious gangs terrorising Ikorodu and Isolo, led by a cultist known as ’70’, have been arrested.
He expressed gratitude to the people of Ikorodu for their cooperation, which facilitated the arrest of these cultists, including Nojim Kasamitu, Abraham Abubakar, Abuwsri, and Awosenyide Sikiru.
The spokesperson also noted the rising incidence of cultism in Isolo, expressing confidence that the community would welcome the news of the arrests.
He credited the success to the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who charged the decentralised tactical teams to reduce cultist activities in the state to the barest minimum.
Editorial
The declaration of an emergency on cultism by the Lagos State Police Command is a necessary response to a growing menace that threatens the peace and security of the state. The arrest of 17 suspected cultists in Ikorodu, Badagry, and Isolo is a commendable step towards tackling this issue.
However, while law enforcement efforts are crucial, addressing the root causes of cultism is equally important. This includes providing quality education and job opportunities for young people, who are often the most vulnerable to recruitment by cult groups.
Furthermore, the role of community cooperation in combating cultism, as highlighted by the police spokesperson, cannot be overstated.
It’s crucial to foster strong relationships between the police and local communities, as this can facilitate information sharing and enhance law enforcement efforts’ effectiveness.
Did You Know?
- Cultism in Nigeria originated in the university system in the 1950s with the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity at the University of Ibadan.
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 20 million people.
- The Lagos State Police Command is one of the 36 state commands of the Nigeria Police Force.
