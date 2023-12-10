Enugu Airport Cocaine Bust: Businessman Caught with Illicit Cargo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a significant drug seizure at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. On Saturday, December 9, operatives intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine linked to a drug trafficking network. The spokesperson for the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the narcotics were found in the possession of a 44-year-old businessman, Augustine Emeka, who claims to be a copper wire dealer.
Emeka was apprehended upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on an Ethiopian airline. The seized cocaine, totaling 797 pellets and weighing 17.6 kilograms, was intended for distribution to 12 different recipients within the country. During a preliminary interview, Emeka confessed to the planned delivery of these cocaine consignments.
In a related incident, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, arrested Onyejiuwa Ifeanyi on Friday, December 8. Ifeanyi had been evading capture since September 8 following the seizure of a 20kg cannabis consignment destined for the United Kingdom, concealed in tomato paste tins.
Additionally, NDLEA’s Seaports Operations team apprehended a 45-year-old Beninoise, Jamila Fatiu, at Ebute Ero Jetty in Lagos Island. She was caught with 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup, en route to the Seme border via boat service.
In a striking operation in Katsina state, NDLEA officers disrupted a pre-wedding drug abuse competition in Shola Quarters, Katsina, arresting 25 youths. The groom, Musa Gwandi, who organized the drug party, was later apprehended following a manhunt.
Simultaneously, in Anambra state, a truck was intercepted, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of illicit drugs, including codeine-based syrup, tramadol capsules, and pentazocine injections. The truck’s driver and conductors were taken into custody.
Further arrests were made in various states, including Kaduna, Kogi, Borno, Ondo, and the FCT Abuja, with significant quantities of cannabis, tramadol, diazepam, and other illicit substances seized. These operations underscore the NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse across the nation.
In a startling revelation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered a major drug trafficking operation. The central figure in this illicit trade is a 44-year-old businessman, Augustine Emeka, who, under the guise of a copper wire trading business, was found to be smuggling a significant quantity of cocaine.
On the fateful day of December 9, NDLEA operatives, acting on intelligence, intercepted Emeka upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon. He had transited through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aboard an Ethiopian airline, unsuspecting of the impending crackdown. The seizure was substantial – 797 pellets of cocaine, collectively weighing 17.6 kilograms, carefully concealed and intended for distribution across Nigeria.
Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the NDLEA, detailed the operation, noting Emeka’s initial claim of innocence as a mere trader. However, the evidence was irrefutable. During the interrogation, Emeka’s façade crumbled as he admitted his role in the planned distribution of the cocaine to 12 different contacts within the country. This confession shed light on a broader network of drug trafficking, hinting at a well-organized syndicate operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.
The arrest of Emeka is not an isolated incident but part of a larger crackdown by the NDLEA. In a related operation at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, another suspect, Onyejiuwa Ifeanyi, was apprehended. Ifeanyi had been on the run since the discovery of a 20kg cannabis shipment bound for the UK, concealed ingeniously in tomato paste tins.
The NDLEA’s vigilant efforts also led to the arrest of a Beninoise woman, Jamila Fatiu, in Lagos, with a haul of codeine cough syrup, and the disruption of a pre-wedding drug party in Katsina, resulting in 25 arrests. These operations, spanning various states, underscore the agency’s relentless pursuit of drug traffickers and their networks.
The case of Augustine Emeka is particularly striking, revealing how legitimate businesses can serve as fronts for nefarious activities. It highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling the sophisticated methods employed by drug syndicates. As Emeka awaits his fate, the NDLEA continues its vigilant watch, sending a clear message to those involved in the drug trade: their days are numbered.
Did You Know?
Cocaine is the second most trafficked illegal drug globally. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that the global cocaine trade garners $88 billion a year.
Nigeria is increasingly becoming a significant transit point for cocaine trafficking in West Africa, a region that has seen a surge in cocaine traffic due to its strategic location between producers in Latin America and consumers in Europe.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has intensified its efforts in recent years, leading to a substantial increase in drug seizures and arrests. In 2021 alone, the NDLEA seized over 2 million kilograms of illicit drugs.
The cocaine trade not only fuels criminal networks but also has significant economic implications. It can undermine political and economic stability in transit and producing countries.
Airports are critical nodes in the global drug trafficking network. Traffickers often use commercial air travel to transport drugs, as seen in the case of Augustine Emeka, exploiting both passenger flights and cargo shipments.
Sharon Chima is an Editor and news writer who loves sewing and interior decorating. She is devoted to her two daughters and will do anything for them. She's got a bright personality that always shines through in any situation, so she has no problem sharing who she is with the world! Sharon enjoys writing about her passions: sewing and interior decorating. And, of course, all things family-related. Email: [email protected]