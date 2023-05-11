Ex-Power Minister Arrested Over Massive N22bn Fraud

In a recent development, Sale Mamman, former Minister of Power, has been taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
According to reliable sources, the arrest occurred in the early hours of today, and Mamman is currently held at the EFCC’s headquarters.
Insiders have revealed that the arrest is tied to an ongoing investigation by the EFCC into suspected corruption in implementing specific power projects.
Allegations suggest that Mamman, in collaboration with the Ministry’s accounting staff for Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects, diverted funds for their gain.
During the investigation, several properties in Nigeria and abroad, believed to have been bought with ill-gotten gains, have been discovered.
Large sums of Naira and US dollars have been retrieved, linked to the suspects.
Attempts to reach the EFCC’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, for a statement on the recent development, have been unsuccessful.
Editor’s Take
The High Cost of Corruption: Ex-Power Minister’s Arrest and its Implications
The arrest of Sale Mamman, former Minister of Power, by the EFCC over alleged N22bn fraud represents a landmark moment in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.
The arrest, as investigations reveal, is tied to the alleged misuse of funds intended for power projects, further underscoring the high stakes at play.
In a nation grappling with power shortages and infrastructural decay, every kobo diverted from power projects represents a blow to national development.
This recent arrest, therefore, signals a significant step in addressing this crippling issue.
Opponents, however, argue that these arrests are politically motivated and don’t necessarily indicate an actual fight against corruption.
They point out that this could be another episode of political witch-hunting until there is a fair and open trial.
While this skepticism isn’t entirely unwarranted given our history, it’s crucial not to overlook the core issue: alleged corruption.
The EFCC’s discovery of properties linked to the suspects and the recovery of massive sums of money adds weight to these allegations.
Therefore, the EFCC and our judiciary system must handle this case with utmost transparency and diligence.
Only by doing so can we restore public trust and send a clear message to those contemplating similar actions.
Now is the time to demand better from those we entrust with our nation’s resources.
The government must reinforce its commitment to fighting corruption, and our courts must ensure justice is served.
Embrace Accountability, Reject Corruption
In light of this, we must all demand transparency and justice.
Let this case serve as a wake-up call for Nigerians and a reminder to our leaders that corruption will not be tolerated.
