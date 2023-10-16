Five Men Sentenced to 60 Years for Possession of Human Skulls

In Tunga, Minna, Niger State, the Chief Magistrate of a court has handed down a 60-year imprisonment sentence to five men found in possession of human skulls. The intention behind this possession was an attempt to perform a money ritual. Each convict will serve 12 years for their involvement in this crime.
The individuals, identified as Ibrahim Jiya, Suleiman Usman, Abdullahi Usman, Idris Mohammed, and Isah Mohammed, hail from Sakpe village in the Edati Local government area of Niger State. The charges against them included criminal conspiracy, trespassing on a burial ground, and unlawful possession of a human skull.
During the investigation, the convicts confessed to seeking a human skull for a money-making ritual, under the guidance of an unidentified herbalist.
Editorial
The sentencing of these five men in Niger State is a stark reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to in the pursuit of wealth. At Yohaig NG, we believe that such acts not only desecrate the sanctity of human life but also highlight deeper societal issues.
The allure of quick riches, combined with a lack of moral compass, can lead individuals down a dark path.
While the judicial system has done its part by meting out justice, it’s essential to address the root causes of such behaviours. Education, awareness campaigns, and community engagement can play a pivotal role in preventing such incidents in the future.
Society at large must come together and promote values that discourage such heinous acts.
Did You Know?
- Niger State, located in North-Central Nigeria, is the largest state in the country by land area.
- Traditional African beliefs often intertwine with practices that involve rituals, some of which can be harmful.
- The belief in money rituals, although not widespread, has been a recurring issue in some parts of Nigeria.
- The Nigerian judicial system has been taking stringent measures against those involved in such practices.
- Cultural and religious leaders play a significant role in shaping societal beliefs and can be instrumental in curbing harmful practices.