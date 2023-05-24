Four ATM Card Swapping Scammers Nabbed by Enugu State Police

Article Summary
- The Enugu State Police Command arrests four individuals for defrauding a 63-year-old man of N495,000 using an ATM card-swapping scam.
- The suspects, three men and one woman aged between 18 and 36 were arrested in a joint operation with the Nigerian Air Force.
- They withdrew the total amount from his account after stealing the man’s ATM card and PIN.
- The suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation and admitted to previous similar fraudulent activities.
- The suspects were arraigned in court and remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre, with a further hearing set for June 7, 2023.
News Story
On Wednesday, the Enugu State Police Command confirmed the arrest of four ATM card-swapping fraudsters for defrauding a 63-year-old man out of N495,000. The suspects, comprising three males and a female aged 18 and 36, were apprehended on May 6, 2023, in a joint operation with the Hawk Tactical Squad of the State Command and Troops of the Nigerian Air Force Enugu.
DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s spokesperson, identified the suspects as Michael Sopuruchi, Osinachi Godwin, Moses Ani, and a mother of four, Chika Nwoko.
The quartet was apprehended while retreating to their hideout in Emene, Enugu, after fraudulently obtaining the ATM Card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) of an unsuspecting elderly man under the pretence of assisting him in withdrawing money from a bank ATM along Ogui Road, Enugu.
“After stealing the victim’s ATM card and PIN, they swiftly withdrew a total of N495,000 from his account,” Ndukwe noted.
He further revealed that the culprits confessed to the crime during interrogation and admitted to carrying out multiple other ATM card swapping and fraud incidents within the Enugu metropolis. As a result, four ATM cards, including the victim’s, were recovered from the fraudsters.
The suspects were arraigned on Tuesday and remanded in the Enugu Custodial Centre pending a court hearing scheduled for June 7, 2023. The trial Magistrate instructed that the case file be sent to the Attorney General for legal advice through the Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, Enugu State.
Editorial
Confronting Financial Fraud: Enugu Police’s Successful Sting Operation Against ATM Fraudsters
The recent arrest of four ATM card-swapping fraudsters by the Enugu State Police Command brings to the forefront the persistent issue of financial fraud that continues to plague our society. Through cunning and deception, the fraudsters managed to trick an unsuspecting 63-year-old man out of N495,000, a considerable sum that could significantly impact an individual’s financial stability.
While this successful sting operation is a victory for local law enforcement, it also serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance when protecting our personal and financial information. Increased financial crimes have unfortunately accompanied the rise of technological advancements, as criminals constantly evolve their methods to outsmart unsuspecting victims.
Therefore, the government and individuals must remain proactive in combating these crimes. Authorities must enhance their capabilities to promptly anticipate, detect, and respond to such fraudulent activities. At the same time, individuals should exercise caution when sharing sensitive information and take steps to secure their financial transactions.
The arrest of these four fraudsters represents a step forward in the fight against financial fraud. Yet, this should not lull us into complacency. Instead, it should spur us to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding our financial security.
The battle against financial crime is collective, and every Nigerian has a role to play.
Did You Know?
- The term “ATM card swapping” refers to a type of fraud where criminals deceive victims into swapping their ATM cards, usually under the guise of offering help at the ATM.
- Enugu State, located in southeastern Nigeria, is known as the “Coal City State” due to its coal reserves. The state capital is Enugu City.