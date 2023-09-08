Fuoye Students Demand Justice For Slain Colleague

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) students demand justice for their murdered colleague, Modupe Atanda. Atanda, a Nursing Department student, was found dead and buried in a shallow grave near the university’s Nursing Lecture Theatre.
The Students’ Union Government (SUG) has called on security agencies to investigate the matter. They want the perpetrators brought to justice.
The police have disclosed that some arrests have been made. FUOYE SUG President Emmanuel Ajayi and Public Relations Officer Elizabeth Akuraku mourned the loss of their colleague.
They described Atanda as a “precious and bright student.”
In a statement, they said,
“We demand justice. We will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”
The Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dare Ogundare, has also vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. He stated that ten suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation.
Editorial
The murder of Modupe Atanda is a harrowing event that has shocked the FUOYE community. It’s a grim reminder that campuses, supposed sanctuaries of learning, can also be grounds for heinous crimes.
The Students’ Union Government’s call for justice is not just a demand but a necessity. The security agencies must act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore a sense of safety on campus.
The police have made some arrests, but this is just the beginning. A thorough investigation must ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.
The university management must also take steps to enhance security measures on campus. This incident should serve as a wake-up call for educational institutions nationwide.
Did You Know?
- Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) was established in 2011 as one of Nigeria’s nine new federal universities.
- Campus safety has been a growing concern in Nigerian universities, with several incidents of violence and crime reported in recent years.
- The Students’ Union Government (SUG) plays a crucial role in advocating for students’ rights and welfare on campus.
- Ekiti State, where FUOYE is located, is one of Nigeria’s most educationally advanced states.
- The Nursing Department, where the deceased student was enrolled, is one of the competitive courses in FUOYE.