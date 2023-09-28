Hoodlums in Jos Attack and Kill Commercial Driver

In a tragic incident in Jos, a commercial driver named Fwinbe Thomas lost his life at the hands of suspected hoodlums. The unfortunate event unfolded after Thomas accidentally grazed a motorcycle rider with his vehicle while returning home from work. This incident involved a group of hoodlums who pursued Thomas and attacked him along Tudun Wada Ring Road in Jos.
The aftermath of this brutal assault resulted in Thomas’s death.
The Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident and strongly condemned the hoodlums’ actions. A statement released highlighted the discovery of Thomas, who was found beside a damaged Suzuki Mini Bus, bearing multiple injuries on his head. The suspected attackers are believed to be commercial motorcyclists, known locally as “Okada Riders”, whose operations in the Jos Metropolis/Bukuru metropolis are deemed illegal.
The police have taken photographs of the scene, towed the damaged vehicle to the station, and moved Thomas’s body to the Plateau Specialist Hospital. A medical doctor confirmed his death, and his body now resides in the hospital’s morgue, awaiting autopsy.
Editorial
The tragic death of Fwinbe Thomas is a stark reminder of the dangers of mob justice and the urgent need for law and order. While accidents are regrettable, resorting to violence as a form of retribution is illegal and inhumane. The actions of these hoodlums not only ended a life but also further strained the fragile peace in the region.
The Plateau State Police Command’s swift response is commendable but underscores a more significant issue: the need for community awareness and education. The public must be made aware of the dangers of taking the law into their own hands and the importance of allowing law enforcement agencies to handle such matters.
Furthermore, the illegal “Okada Riders” operations in the Jos Metropolis/Bukuru metropolis must be addressed. If they are the culprits behind this heinous act, stricter regulations and oversight of their operations are imperative.
Did You Know?
- “Okada Riders” is the local term for commercial motorcyclists in Nigeria.
- Mob justice, or “Jungle Justice”, is a prevalent issue in several parts of Nigeria, leading to numerous tragic incidents.
- The Plateau State Police Command has worked to curb such incidents and promote law and order.
- The ban on using motorcycles (Okada) within Jos Metropolis and Bukuru is still active.
- The Plateau State Police Command has consistently urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to report incidents to the appropriate authorities.