Illegal Mineral Transport Halted in Taraba; Truck Drivers Escape

In a joint operation, the Taraba State Government and the Nigerian Army have successfully intercepted six trucks loaded with illegally mined Fluoride and Lithium. These minerals were extracted from the Akwana community located in the Wukari Local Government Area of the state. The trucks, en route to Port Harcourt and Enugu, were halted during their journey.
Jeremiah Faransa, the Chairman of Taraba’s Task Force Committee on Illegal Mining and Deforestation, provided details to the media following the interception. He emphasised the state government’s unwavering stance against illegal mining and deforestation. Interestingly, when the trucks were intercepted, their drivers abandoned the vehicles and fled the scene. These trucks are now in the custody of a mobile court established to prosecute such offences.
Faransa recounted a recent incident where the Task Force apprehended seven illegal miners in the Akwana community, some of whom possessed explosives. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the special task force and the military strike force, which led to this successful interception. The trucks were relocated to Jalingo, the state’s capital, after their drivers absconded. Faransa warned that those participating in such illegal activities would face severe consequences.
He noted, “Akwana is notorious for illegal mining. Despite our numerous efforts to enforce the ban, there’s defiance. We’ll be revising our strategy to ensure compliance.”
Editorial:
The recent interception of trucks laden with illegally mined minerals in Taraba State underscores a broader issue that we, at Yohaig NG, believe needs urgent attention. Illegal mining poses significant threats, not only to the environment but also to the local economy and the safety of communities.
The audacity of these illegal miners, some even possessing explosives, is alarming. They operate with a certain level of confidence, possibly believing they can evade the law. This situation calls for a more robust and comprehensive approach to tackle illegal mining.
The collaboration between the Taraba State Government and the Nigerian Army is commendable. Such joint efforts can amplify the impact and send a clear message to those involved in these illicit activities. However, beyond interceptions, there’s a need for proactive measures. Community awareness campaigns, stricter regulations, and enhanced surveillance can deter potential illegal miners.
It’s essential to address the root causes. Why do individuals resort to illegal mining? Is it due to unemployment, lack of awareness, or the lure of quick money? By understanding these reasons, targeted interventions can be developed. We believe that with collective efforts, the menace of illegal mining can be curtailed, ensuring a safer and more prosperous Taraba State.
Did You Know?
- Taraba State, situated in North-East Nigeria, is named after the Taraba River.
- Fluoride is commonly used in toothpaste production and for water fluoridation, while Lithium is a crucial component in rechargeable batteries.
- Illegal mining can lead to environmental degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion, and contamination of water sources.
- The Nigerian Army, established in 1960, plays a pivotal role in maintaining the country’s internal security.
- The Wukari Local Government Area, where the minerals were mined, is one of the sixteen local government areas in Taraba State.