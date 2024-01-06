Investigation Underway After Women Torch Plateau Monarch’s Home

The Plateau State Police Command has initiated an investigation into the incident where a group of women set fire to the house of Michal Adanchi, the district head of Bokkos in Bokkos Local Government Area. The act of arson occurred around 12:30 am on Friday, following the arrest of some community members linked to recent killings in the area.
These arrests came in the wake of attacks on several villages in the state just before Christmas, resulting in over 150 deaths, massive property damage, and the displacement of more than 10,000 people. Alabo Alfred, the spokesperson for the command, confirmed that peace had been restored in the area and efforts were ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the arson.
Editorial
The burning of Michal Adanchi’s house in Plateau State by local women is a stark manifestation of the deep-seated frustrations and grievances within the community. This desperation underscores the complex interplay of justice, retribution, and the community’s cry for attention to their plight.
The recent attacks in Plateau State, leading to significant loss of life and displacement, have left deep scars. The community’s response, particularly the women’s drastic action, speaks volumes about their anguish and the perceived lack of adequate response from authorities.
In addressing such incidents, it’s crucial to look beyond the immediate act of violence and understand the underlying causes. This situation calls for a nuanced approach that seeks to bring the perpetrators to justice and addresses the community’s grievances and fears.
As the police investigate, there’s an opportunity to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Building trust and ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done can help heal the wounds and prevent future acts of violence.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, known for its scenic hills and diverse ethnic groups, has been a flashpoint for communal and sectarian violence in Nigeria.
- The concept of traditional rulers, like district heads, plays a significant role in Nigeria’s social and political landscape, often acting as custodians of culture and mediators in community affairs.
- Bokkos, where this incident occurred, is part of the Plateau central senatorial district and is known for its agricultural activities.
- The term ‘IDP’ refers to Internally Displaced Persons who are forced to flee their homes due to conflict but remain within their country’s borders.
- The Nigerian Police Force, tasked with investigating this incident, is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency and was established in 1930.