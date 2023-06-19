Kaduna Village Raided: Bandits Kill Fulani Chief, Four Children, Steal 100 Cows

In a horrifying attack, bandits invaded Dorayi in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leading to the brutal murder of a Fulani Chief, Ardon Birni, Keyawe of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children.
The bandits, numbering about five, stormed the residence on Saturday night around 10 pm. The wife of the deceased, Malama Halima Shuaibu, recounted the chilling details of the attack, stating that her husband was dragged out of his bedroom and shot twice in the head, dying instantly.
The bandits then killed her four married children, Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu, and Ibrahim Haruna.
After the attack, the bandits rustled over 100 cattle. The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident but stated that he was yet to receive detailed information from the DPO Zaria City.
Editorial
Banditry in Kaduna: A Cry for Urgent Action
The recent attack in Dorayi, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where bandits brutally murdered a Fulani Chief and his four children, is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity in Nigeria.
Critics may argue that the government’s efforts to curb banditry and other forms of criminality have been ineffective, and to some extent, they are right. However, it is essential to acknowledge that the fight against banditry is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach.
The government’s strategy should focus on punitive measures and address the root causes of banditry, such as poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy. It is also crucial to strengthen the capacity of security agencies and improve intelligence gathering to preempt such attacks.
The government should also consider engaging in dialogue with repentant bandits as part of a broader strategy to restore peace and security.
The death of the Fulani Chief and his children is a tragic loss that should not be in vain. It should serve as a wake-up call for the government to intensify its efforts to secure the lives and property of its citizens.
The time for action is now.
Did you know?
- Kaduna State is located in northwestern Nigeria and is the third most populous state.
- The state is divided into 23 local government areas, including Zaria, where the recent attack occurred.
- Fulani people, who were the victims of this attack, are one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa, spread over several countries.
- Banditry has become a significant security challenge in Nigeria, particularly in the northwestern states, including Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara.
- In the Nigerian context, ‘ banditry’ often refers to various criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, and murder.
Yohaig NG provides a comprehensive platform for the latest Naija news today that keeps you updated with the most recent events.
With its commitment to delivering reliable and timely news, Yohaig NG encourages its readers to participate and share their views in the comment section actively.