Kidnappers of Legal Luminary Ozekhome Sentenced to 20 Years

Two individuals implicated in the kidnapping of Chief Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), have been sentenced to 20 years in prison each by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Justice Binta Nyako, in her judgment, affirmed that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against Kelvin Ezeigbe and Frank Azuekor, the first and second defendants, beyond a reasonable doubt. The sentence is to be counted from the day of their arrest.
However, Michael Omonigho and Momoh Haruna, the third and fourth defendants, were acquitted of the charges in the terrorism case.
Justice Nyako noted that although some of the counts against Ezeigbe and Azuekor warranted penalties ranging from the death sentence, and life imprisonment to a minimum of 10 years in prison, she discerned that the accused had shown remorse for their criminal act.
She also acknowledged that they had been in custody for approximately 10 years since their arrest. The case has drawn attention due to its high-profile nature and the involvement of prominent legal figure, Ozekhome, who was held captive for about three weeks before his release, allegedly following a N28 million ransom payment.
Editorial
The sentencing of the kidnappers of Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, unveils a layer of the complex and often dangerous landscape that prominent individuals navigate within Nigeria. Kidnapping, especially of high-profile individuals, has not only become a lucrative venture for criminals but also a perilous reality that underscores the pervasive insecurity within the nation.
The case brings to the forefront the imperative to dissect and address the root causes and mechanisms that perpetuate such criminal activities.
The 20-year sentence handed to the kidnappers is a statement of accountability, yet it also prompts us to ponder on the efficacy of our judicial and security systems in both deterring and addressing such acts of brazen criminality.
Is the punishment meted out sufficient to act as a deterrent to potential kidnappers, or does it merely scratch the surface of a deeper, more systemic issue? The broader discourse should pivot towards enhancing the security architecture, ensuring that citizens, regardless of their status, can navigate their daily lives without the looming threat of abduction.
A comprehensive approach that encompasses robust security measures, swift and just legal processes, and socio-economic interventions aimed at addressing the factors that fuel criminal activities is paramount. The narrative should shift from reactive measures to proactive strategies that dismantle the structures enabling kidnapping and other forms of criminality to thrive.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has been grappling with a significant surge in kidnapping cases, with both high-profile individuals and ordinary citizens falling victim.
- Kidnappings in Nigeria often involve ransom demands, turning it into a lucrative criminal enterprise for many illicit groups.
- The security challenges in Nigeria are multifaceted, involving issues like kidnapping, insurgency, and banditry, each presenting unique challenges.
- Legal practitioners and other professionals in Nigeria have, at various times, been targeted by kidnappers, spotlighting the pervasive nature of the issue.
- Various states in Nigeria have adopted different strategies to combat kidnapping, ranging from enacting anti-kidnapping laws to establishing special security outfits.