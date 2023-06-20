Kogi Monarch and Spouse Abducted in Shocking Kidnap Incident

In a shocking turn, unidentified assailants have abducted the Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaiye Obibeni, and his wife in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The couple was kidnapped on the Makutu-Idofin road around 5 pm on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.
The incident was confirmed by Mr Abdulrasak Asiru, the Yagba East Local Government Council Chairman, who expressed his shock and sadness over the occurrence. He stated that the incident had not occurred in the area for nearly two years.
Asiru added that the incident seemed to be a well-planned operation by the kidnappers, as the Oba and his wife were abducted within ten minutes of leaving their residence.
The Chairman assured the council would not rest until the culprits were apprehended and the couple was rescued.
He revealed that alerts had been sent to all traditional rulers and community leaders in Okun land to conduct a thorough search for the couple. Meanwhile, local hunters and vigilante groups have been mobilised to search the surrounding areas for the kidnappers.
The Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, stated that he was yet to receive a briefing from the DPO of the affected area regarding the incident.
Editorial: A Disturbing Rise in Kidnapping: Time for Decisive Action
The recent kidnapping of the Oba of Idofin and his wife is a stark reminder of the growing insecurity in our nation. This incident, which occurred in broad daylight, clearly indicates the audacity of these criminal elements and the urgent need for more effective security measures.
While we acknowledge the efforts of the local government council in mobilising local hunters and vigilante groups, it is clear that these measures are not enough. The fact that such an incident has occurred in an area that had been free of such occurrences for nearly two years is a testament to the cunning and adaptability of these criminal elements.
The government must take decisive action to address this issue. This includes improving intelligence gathering, strengthening local security forces, and ensuring swift and effective responses to such incidents.
Addressing the root causes of these crimes, such as poverty and unemployment, is also crucial, which often drives individuals to such desperate measures.
We must not allow our nation to be held hostage by these criminal elements.
We must stand together, demand better from our leaders, and work towards a safer and more secure Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the world’s highest rates of kidnapping for ransom.
- According to the Global Terrorism Index, there was a 24% increase in reported kidnapping incidents in Nigeria in 2020.
- Most kidnappings in Nigeria occur in the North-West and North-Central regions of the country.
At Yohaig NG, we are committed to bringing you the latest Naija news, ensuring you stay informed and aware of the events shaping our nation.
We encourage our readers to engage in the conversation, share their thoughts, and contribute to the discourse.
Stay updated, stay informed, and let’s work together towards a better Nigeria.