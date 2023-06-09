Kogi Security Forces Neutralize Criminal Linked to PDP Woman Leader’s Murder

The Joint Security Team in Kogi State has neutralised a notorious criminal, Kabir Bala, who was implicated in the murder of Mrs Salome Abu, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, in November 2019.
The Kogi State Commissioner of Police (CP), Akeem Yusuf, disclosed this during a press briefing at the state Police headquarters in Lokoja.
Yusuf revealed that Bala, despite being granted a pardon by the Kogi State government in October 2018, continued to engage in criminal activities, including dealing in illegal arms, kidnappings, and killings. The CP listed several crimes traced to Bala, such as the burning alive of Mrs Salome Abu, the killing of two Igala youths, and the murder of five Fulani herders.
The Commissioner also mentioned that Bala was responsible for several kidnappings along the Itobe-Anyigba highway. Based on these facts, the State Security Council decided on June 20, 2023, to revoke the state pardon granted to Bala in 2018 and instructed security agencies to apprehend him immediately for prosecution.
On June 22, 2023, Bala and his gang members engaged the Joint Security team in a shootout.
Bala was neutralised in the process, while other members of his gang escaped with injuries.
Items recovered from his premises include one AK 47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.
Editorial
The neutralisation of Kabir Bala, a notorious criminal implicated in several crimes in Kogi State, is a significant victory for the state’s security forces. It sends a strong message that crime and lawlessness will not be tolerated, and those who engage in such activities will face the full force of the law.
However, while this is a commendable achievement, it’s essential to recognise that tackling crime requires more than just law enforcement. It also requires addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. The state government should therefore invest in social programmes that can help to address these issues.
Furthermore, the fact that Bala continued to engage in criminal activities despite being granted a state pardon raises questions about the effectiveness of such measures.
It’s, therefore, crucial to ensure that individuals granted pardons are adequately rehabilitated and monitored to prevent them from returning to a life of crime.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State is located in the central region of Nigeria and is known for its diverse ethnic groups.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- The Joint Security Team in Kogi State comprises various security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Police Force.
For the latest Naija news, Yohaig NG is your trusted source.
We provide timely and accurate news updates, ensuring you stay informed about the happenings in Nigeria.
Our user-friendly platform makes it easy for you to navigate and find the news that matters to you.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content by leaving comments and sharing our news stories.