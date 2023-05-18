Lagos Police Nab Man Found With Unauthorized Police Uniform

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended Issa Majafara on allegations of unlawful possession of a police uniform.
The arrest was made by a surveillance patrol team on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 pm on Iyana-Iba Market Road in the Ojo area of Lagos.
The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that Majafara, who does not have a fixed address, was found with two pairs of trousers, a camouflage T-shirt, and a police face cap.
During questioning, Majafara claimed that he found the uniform in a dustbin.
“The case is under investigation. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon for impersonation,” Hundeyin stated.
In response to the incident, Hundeyin has warned the public to be vigilant of individuals who may be disguising themselves as police or other security personnel. In addition, he has encouraged citizens to report any such impersonators to the police.
Hundeyin also reminded the public that legitimate security personnel have their names displayed on their uniforms and advised residents who suspect any impersonators to report it to the nearest police station or patrol team.
Editor’s Take: Vigilance Against Impersonation – A Shared Responsibility
The recent arrest of a man allegedly possessing a police uniform in Lagos State underscores the heightened need for public vigilance. The act of impersonating a police officer is a severe crime that can compromise the security of the public and the integrity of our security forces.
The Lagos State Police Command’s proactive actions in this instance, their ongoing investigation, and commitment to bringing the suspect to justice are commendable.
However, this incident also serves as a reminder of the public’s crucial role in maintaining safety and security.
The Police Public Relations Officer’s advice to residents to be aware of suspected impersonators wearing police or other security uniforms is sound and timely.
The call to report any such individuals to the nearest police station is a concrete step toward fostering a shared responsibility for security.
While the police uphold the law, citizens can contribute by vigilance and promptly reporting suspicious activities.
This is the essence of a cooperative security system that protects all residents.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos State Police Command is one of the 56 commands of the Nigeria Police Force.
- The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) manages and coordinates all public relations activities and acts as the official spokesperson for their respective police command.
- Impersonation of a police officer is a criminal offence under Nigerian law and is punishable by imprisonment.
