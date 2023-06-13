Libya and UAE Top List of Destinations for Trafficked Nigerians, Says NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has revealed that Libya and the United Arab Emirates are the primary destinations for human trafficking from Nigeria.
Other countries on the list include Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, and India.
This information was disclosed by the Director General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, during the inaugural Joint Technical Working Group meeting on a memorandum signed between Nigeria and The Gambia.
The memorandum aims to prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons, especially women and children.
Editorial
The revelation by NAPTIP is a stark reminder of the grim reality of human trafficking in Nigeria. The fact that Libya and the UAE top the list of destinations for trafficked Nigerians is a cause for concern.
These countries have vastly different cultures and legal systems, making it even more difficult for victims to seek help or escape.
The Nigerian government must take decisive action to combat this menace. This includes strengthening laws against human trafficking, improving border controls, and raising public awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.
The government should also work closely with international partners to dismantle trafficking networks and bring perpetrators to justice.
However, it’s not enough to just tackle the symptoms of human trafficking. The government must address the root causes of poverty, lack of education, and unemployment.
By creating opportunities for young people and improving living conditions, the government can reduce the vulnerability of Nigerians to trafficking.
Did You Know?
- According to the Global Slavery Index, there are an estimated 1.4 million victims of human trafficking in Nigeria.
- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 80% of Nigerian women arriving in Italy by sea could potentially be victims of trafficking.
- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that globally, 72% of trafficking victims are women and girls.
At Yohaig NG, we believe an informed public is a powerful tool in the fight against human trafficking.
By staying updated with the latest Naija news, you can help raise awareness about this issue and pressure those in power to take action.
So, why not discuss this issue in the comments section?
Your voice can make a difference.