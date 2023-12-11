Man Alleges Abduction and Extortion by Policemen in Edo State

Mr. Samuel Soyemi has recounted a harrowing experience where he alleges that individuals claiming to be police officers from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, invaded his home, abducted him and his family, and extorted money from them. This incident, which Soyemi describes as a combination of abduction and armed robbery, reportedly occurred in the Osiele area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
According to Soyemi, the incident took place around 11 p.m. on October 10, when the armed men stormed his house. He claims that the officers accused him of being a ritualist and cultist, allegations he vehemently denies. The officers allegedly drove Soyemi and his family to the Ifo Police Station premises, demanding a sum of N10 million for their release.
Soyemi alleges that without any formal documentation at the police station, the officers succeeded in transferring N1,025,000 from his bank account into an Opay account. He expressed the severe financial and emotional distress this incident has caused him and his family, including a nine-month-old baby.
In his quest for justice, Soyemi’s lawyer, Kayode Aderemi, has reportedly written a petition to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The petition, which was also made available to the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, details the alleged robbery and extortion, including the seizure of valuables worth over N2 million.
The Federal Police Public Relations Officer, Adejobi, acknowledged the receipt of the petition and assured that every petition is treated objectively, especially those concerning unprofessionalism and corruption. Adejobi encouraged the complainant to follow up on the case through police complaint platforms. This alarming allegation against police officers underscores the critical need for accountability and professionalism within the Nigerian Police Force. Incidents of extortion, abuse of power, and unprofessional conduct not only erode public trust in law enforcement but also undermine the rule of law.
It is imperative for the Nigerian Police Force to thoroughly investigate these serious allegations and ensure that any officer found culpable is held accountable. Such actions are necessary to restore public confidence in the police and demonstrate a commitment to upholding law and order.
This incident, if true, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic reforms within the Nigerian Police Force. Allegations of police misconduct, including extortion, abuse of power, and unlawful detention, undermine public trust in law enforcement and the justice system. A thorough and impartial investigation must be conducted into these allegations. If the officers involved are found guilty, they must face the full extent of the law to serve as a deterrent to others and to restore public faith in the police force.
This incident highlights the need for comprehensive police reform in Nigeria. Reforms should focus on training, accountability, and the establishment of clear protocols to prevent abuse of power. The primary role of the police is to protect and serve the community. Incidents like these erode public trust and can lead to a breakdown in community-police relations. Restoring this trust is crucial for the safety and well-being of citizens.
Victims of police misconduct should receive support and assurance that their grievances will be addressed. This includes not only addressing the immediate aftermath of such incidents but also providing long-term support to rebuild trust. Engaging with communities to understand their concerns about police conduct can help in reforming the force. Community policing initiatives can bridge the gap between the police and the communities they serve.
- The Nigerian Police Force, established in 1930, is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria, with a mandate to ensure public safety and uphold the law.
- Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, is one of the twelve Zonal Commands of the Nigerian Police Force, responsible for overseeing police activities in Lagos and Ogun States.
- Incidents of police misconduct and allegations of corruption have been a longstanding issue in Nigeria, leading to public outcry and demands for police reform.
- The Nigerian government has implemented various initiatives aimed at reforming the police, including the establishment of the Police Service Commission, tasked with overseeing police conduct.
- Community policing has been identified as a key strategy in improving police-community relations and enhancing public trust in law enforcement in Nigeria.