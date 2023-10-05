Man in Custody for Gruesome Beheading of Woman in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has apprehended Sunday Ugbada from Ogoh Okpo, situated in the Olamaboro Local Government Area, following the horrific beheading of a woman in the region.
The gruesome incident reportedly transpired on a Sunday, with the woman being decapitated on her farm in the Ogene Iga village.
When she failed to return from the farm, concerned residents formed a search party on Monday, ultimately discovering her headless body in a secluded area of her farm.
Sylvester Adaji, a local, expressed the community’s shock and stated:
“We could only recognise her by her wares. It was a gory sight and a taboo on our land.”
The Police Command’s spokesperson, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident, stating:
“One Sunday Ugbada of Ogoh Okpo was arrested in connection with the crime. One Itel phone belonging to the victim was recovered from the suspect.”
Aya assured that investigations are ongoing and the suspect will face legal proceedings once the inquiry concludes.
Editorial
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, is grappling with various challenges, including insecurity, which has impacted the safety and well-being of its residents.
- The importance of community vigilance and cooperation with security agencies is pivotal in ensuring the safety and security of the community.
- Addressing the issue of security requires a multifaceted approach that not only focuses on law enforcement but also addresses underlying issues such as societal norms, community engagement, and socio-economic factors.
- Collaborative efforts between governmental structures, security agencies, and the community are pivotal in addressing security challenges and ensuring that communities are safe and secure.
- The role of the community in shaping and influencing security policies and strategies is crucial, ensuring that decisions are navigated with a focus on the safety and well-being of all residents.