Manhunt Underway for Assailants Behind NYSC Member’s Murder in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the tragic murder of Grace Chalya Silas, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, by unidentified attackers. The incident occurred during her morning jog in Barnawa, Kaduna South Local Government Area.
ASP Mansir Hassan, the Command’s spokesperson, conveyed that the state Police Commissioner, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, has initiated a rigorous search for the culprits responsible for the heinous act.
Silas, who was fulfilling her mandatory national service in Kaduna, was reportedly ambushed and fatally stabbed. Her demise has evoked an outpouring of grief, especially among her peers from the University of Jos. One of her friends, Comfort Elisha, expressed her sorrow on Facebook, lamenting the loss of another fellow student shortly after mourning Kekefas Emmanuel.
ASP Hassan labelled the incident as “tragic” and shared that the Commissioner of Police, after a crucial meeting with senior officers, directed the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and other operatives to relentlessly pursue the perpetrators.
The police believe that the motive behind the attack might have been phone snatching. Silas was found in a critical state by the police and was immediately taken to a clinic, where she was pronounced dead.
Editorial:
The brutal killing of Grace Chalya Silas is a sombre reminder of the escalating security challenges plaguing our nation.
While the loss of any life is tragic, the murder of a young individual, dedicated to serving her country, is particularly heart-wrenching. Such incidents not only shatter families but also cast a shadow over the safety of our youth, who are the nation’s future.
It’s imperative for the authorities to not only bring the culprits to justice but also to address the root causes of such violent crimes.
A comprehensive approach, encompassing community engagement, intelligence-driven operations, and public awareness campaigns, is essential. We must ensure that our youth can pursue their dreams without the looming threat of violence.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a one-year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates, aimed at fostering national unity.
- Kaduna State has witnessed a surge in security challenges in recent years, ranging from banditry to communal clashes.
- Morning jogs, while beneficial for health, have become risky in certain areas due to security concerns.
- Community vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities can play a pivotal role in enhancing security.
- The NYSC scheme has been instrumental in bridging ethnic and cultural divides in Nigeria since its inception in 1973.