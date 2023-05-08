Massive Crackdown Leads to Arrest of 126 Suspects in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom Police Command successfully apprehended 126 individuals involved in various criminal activities, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, vandalism, murder, and sexual assault, in the first quarter of 2023.
State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, stated that the collaboration between the police and other security agencies played a crucial role in these arrests.
Four suspects were detained for kidnapping a retired permanent secretary, Mr. Ignatius Brown, and demanding an N80 million ransom after discovering his bank records on his mobile phone.
While the victim’s family did pay a sum of money to the kidnappers, police operatives were able to track down their hideout and rescue Mr. Brown.
However, other suspects are still at large.
Additionally, three individuals were arrested for stealing six mast backup batteries from MTN and Airtel Communications companies, valued at N1.6 million each.
The police managed to recover the stolen items and apprehend the suspects.
However, the Commissioner assured that the suspects would face legal proceedings after investigations were completed and urged the public to remain vigilant and provide the police with any relevant information.
Editor’s Note
The recent arrest of 126 criminal suspects in Akwa Ibom is an essential victory in the fight against crime in our society.
This achievement is a testament to the effectiveness of the police force and the importance of cooperation between security agencies.
However, this event highlights citizens’ need for greater vigilance, who must take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their possessions.
The case of Mr. Ignatius Brown serves as a reminder that personal information, such as bank details, should be protected at all times, particularly on mobile devices.
We commend the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for their diligence in apprehending these criminals and bringing them to justice.
Nevertheless, we must urge the authorities to continue addressing the root causes of crime and working towards creating a safer environment for all residents.
As a society, we have a collective responsibility to stand against crime and foster a culture of security consciousness.
We must actively report any suspicious activity and support our law enforcement agencies in their quest to maintain law and order.
We can build a more secure and prosperous community through collaboration and continued vigilance.
