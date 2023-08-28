Massive Police Operation Nets 116 Suspected Cultists In Ogun State

Over the weekend, the Ogun State Police Command arrested 116 suspected cult members in the Ifo area. The arrests were part of an operation targeting the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Neo-Black Movement, also known as Aye Confraternity.

The police acted on intelligence and deployed tactical units to the scene. Over 300 cult members, including female invitees, were sighted at the event.

Upon the arrival of the police, many suspects fled, but 116 were apprehended. The arrested individuals included 70 males and 46 females.

Various items were recovered during the operation. These included four axes, suspected Indian hemp, and cultist anniversary banners.

The suspects are currently held at the Eleweran Police Command headquarters for interrogation. The State Police Commissioner, Mr Abiodun Alamutu, issued a stern warning against criminal activities in the state.

A Crackdown on Cultism: A Step in the Right Direction?
The recent mass arrest of suspected cultists in Ogun State is a significant move in combating criminal activities. While the operation may have been successful in terms of numbers, it raises questions about the effectiveness of such crackdowns in the long term.

Cultism remains a deeply rooted issue in many Nigerian states. It’s not just a law enforcement problem; it’s a societal issue that requires a multi-faceted approach.

The police must not only focus on arrests but also preventive measures. Community engagement and education are crucial in this regard.

Did You Know?

  • Cultism is a significant issue in many Nigerian universities and has been linked to various crimes.
  • The Neo-Black Movement, also known as Aye Confraternity, was founded at the University of Benin in the late 1970s.
  • Cult groups often engage in violent activities, including clashes with rival groups, leading to loss of life and property.
  • The Nigerian Police Force has special anti-cultism units dedicated to tackling this issue.
  • In 2018, the Ogun State government signed a bill that prescribes a 25-year jail term for anyone found guilty of cultism.

