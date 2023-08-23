Military Taskforce Arrests 39 Linked to Plateau Banditry and Crimes

The military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), responsible for ensuring peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, has detained 39 individuals.
These arrests, spanning a week, are linked to crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer for OPSH, confirmed these arrests between August 14 and August 21. The troops seized the apprehended suspects’ arms, ammunition, and illicit drugs.
These arrests occurred across various locations within the Joint Operation Area of OPSH and the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army.
Two detained individuals had previously been on a wanted list due to their involvement in multiple armed robberies and kidnappings.
The items recovered from these suspects include an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action Magnum gun, an AK-47 magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a mobile phone.
Furthermore, two militia group members responsible for the attack that killed 21 individuals in Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area on August 10 were arrested.
The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles, and four pump-action cartridges from these two.
Additionally, a drug syndicate operating in Bassa Local Government Area faced a crackdown, leading to the arrest of seven peddlers possessing a significant amount of drugs.
The troops also seized 307 cows found grazing on local farmlands in Kubat and Mabel communities.
During this period, OPSH responded to 37 distress calls, successfully rescuing 17 kidnap victims.
They thwarted numerous cattle rustling attempts and defended vulnerable communities from attacks.
Editorial
The recent arrests by Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlight the persistent security challenges facing Plateau and its neighbouring states.
While the detention of 39 suspects is a commendable step, it also underscores the depth and complexity of the security situation in the region.
Banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery are not just criminal activities; they disrupt the social fabric, instil fear in communities, and hinder economic progress.
The involvement of a militia group in the tragic attack on Heipang is particularly concerning.
Such organised acts of violence indicate a deeper malaise that requires a multi-faceted approach, encompassing intelligence, community engagement, and socio-economic initiatives.
The discovery of a significant drug syndicate further complicates the security landscape.
The nexus between drug trafficking and violent crimes is well-documented. Addressing one without tackling the other is akin to treating a symptom and ignoring the disease.
A holistic approach is essential for Plateau and its neighbouring states to achieve lasting peace truly. This involves military interventions, socio-economic initiatives, community engagement, and robust intelligence operations.
The people of these regions deserve peace, stability, and the opportunity to thrive.
Did You Know?
- Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) is a military task force dedicated to maintaining peace in specific regions of Nigeria.
- Plateau State has historically been a hotspot for communal clashes and banditry.
- The Nigerian Army’s 3 Division is crucial in maintaining security in several parts of the country.
- Militia groups often have local support and can be deeply entrenched in communities, making them challenging to combat.
- The link between drug trafficking and violent crimes is a global phenomenon, not just limited to Nigeria.