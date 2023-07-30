Mother Seeks CCTV Footage, Claims Daughter’s Murder in Anambra Hotel

Grace Awuda, the mother of Chinyere, a young woman from Anambra, is mourning.
Chinyere was allegedly killed in a hotel in Anambra State, a tragic event that shocked her family. Grace, a trader in her early 70s, recalls the horrifying incident.
Chinyere, Grace’s fifth child, was reportedly found lifeless near a hotel swimming pool in Awka.
The family was informed that she had been assaulted to death by a group of young men during a birthday celebration she attended with friends.
The incident occurred on July 15, 2023, but the family only learned of it two days later.
Grace grew concerned when she didn’t receive her usual morning call from Chinyere.
After several unanswered calls, Chinyere’s brother was sent to check on her, only to find out she had been missing since the previous day. The family was later informed of her death through a video circulating online.
Grace denies allegations that her daughter was killed for stealing money being sprayed at the party.
She insists that Chinyere was not a thief and demands the hotel management release the CCTV footage to reveal the truth.
The family observed bruises on Chinyere’s body, indicating she was beaten to death, but were prevented from documenting it.
The family seeks justice and truth, leaving vengeance to God.
They have requested an independent pathologist to ascertain the cause of death.
They also express dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the case, alleging a conspiracy between the investigating officer and the hotel management.
Editorial
The tragic death of Chinyere Awuda is a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in our society, particularly for young women.
This incident raises critical questions about safety in public spaces, the role of law enforcement in ensuring justice, and the responsibility of businesses in maintaining secure environments for their patrons.
The demand for the release of the CCTV footage by the bereaved family is a legitimate one.
In this case, transparency is paramount to ascertain the truth and ensure justice is served.
The refusal of the hotel management to release the footage raises suspicions and questions about their role in this tragic incident.
The allegations against the police are equally troubling.
If true, they point to a systemic failure in our law enforcement agencies, where justice is compromised for personal gain or convenience.
The police must conduct a thorough, unbiased investigation into this case, ensuring that all evidence, including the CCTV footage, is examined.
This tragic incident should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders.
Hotels and other public spaces must prioritise safety and security, ensuring they have functional surveillance systems and adequate security measures.
Law enforcement agencies must uphold their duty to protect citizens and ensure justice is served without bias or compromise.
Did You Know?
- Anambra State, where the incident occurred, is one of the 36 states in Nigeria, located in the southeastern part of the country.
- CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) allows video cameras to monitor the interior and exterior of a property, transmitting the signal to a specific place.
- In Nigeria, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year service for Nigerian graduates upon completion of higher education.
- Money spraying at parties is a common cultural practice in Nigeria, especially during celebrations.
- According to a 2019 report by the CLEEN Foundation, Anambra State has one of the highest crime rates in Nigeria.
About Yohaig NG
