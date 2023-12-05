Nasarawa Police Arrest Two for Alleged Starvation Death of Family Member

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended two individuals, Hassan Ismaila and Mohammed Sani, in connection with the death of a family member reportedly caused by starvation. The victim, also named Sani, was allegedly tied up and confined in a room over accusations of witchcraft, leading to his death due to prolonged starvation.
This information was disclosed by the state’s acting Commissioner of Police, Shettima Mohammed, during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Lafia. He revealed that the incident occurred on November 30, 2023, and the victim was hastily buried by his family members following his death.
“Based on credible information, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Lafia, were able to arrest Hassan Ismail and Mohammed Sani, both males from Agyaragu Tofa. Efforts are ongoing to arrest all individuals involved in this heinous act,” Mohammed stated.
In addition to this case, the acting Commissioner also paraded Habu Yusuf, accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area. Yusuf, who had previously assaulted two other young girls, was apprehended following thorough investigations by the police.
“A complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Eggon Division about a five-year-old girl whom Habu Yusuf sexually molested. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he had also molested two of his elder brother’s children. He has confessed to the commission of the crime, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mohammed added.
Editorial
The recent arrests in Nasarawa State for the alleged starvation death of a family member and the separate case of child sexual abuse are deeply troubling incidents that highlight the urgent need for more robust protective measures and legal enforcement in safeguarding vulnerable individuals.
The case of the family member who died due to alleged starvation and accusations of witchcraft is particularly distressing. It underscores the dangerous consequences of superstitious beliefs and the lack of awareness about human rights and legal procedures. This incident calls for a comprehensive approach that includes public education, community engagement, and stringent legal actions against such inhumane practices.
Similarly, the arrest of Habu Yusuf for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor is a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of child abuse in our society. It highlights the need for increased vigilance, community awareness, and robust legal frameworks to protect children from such heinous acts.
These incidents should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and the government, to intensify combating such crimes. Strengthening the legal system, enhancing police training, and raising public awareness about human rights and child protection are crucial steps in this direction.
While the arrests made by the Nasarawa State Police Command are commendable, they also point to the need for a more proactive and preventive approach in addressing issues of human rights violations and child abuse. We must work collectively to create a safer and more just society where the rights and dignity of every individual are respected and protected.
Did You Know?
- Witchcraft Accusations in Nigeria: Accusations of witchcraft, though based on superstition, can lead to serious human rights violations, including violence and death.
- Child Sexual Abuse in Nigeria: Child sexual abuse remains a significant problem in Nigeria, with many cases going unreported due to stigma and lack of awareness.
- Role of the Police in Protecting Rights: The police play a critical role in enforcing laws and protecting citizens from abuse and exploitation.
- Legal Framework for Child Protection: Nigeria has laws and policies aimed at protecting children from abuse, but implementation and enforcement remain challenging.
- Community Involvement in Safeguarding Rights: Community awareness and involvement are crucial in preventing and addressing human rights violations and child abuse.