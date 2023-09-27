Navy Apprehends Suspected Oil Culprits, Transfers to NSCDC in Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has transferred two individuals, believed to be involved in oil theft, to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for a more in-depth investigation.
This handover took place at the Naval Base in Warri. Navy Capt. Solomon Paul, representing the NNS Delta, facilitated the transfer on behalf of the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Chindo Yahaya.
Yahaya informed the press that these suspects were detained on Sept. 17, near the Asugbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area.
This successful operation was a joint effort between the NNS Delta patrol team and the Ocean Marine Solution (OMS) surveillance staff. OMS is recognised as a native Nigerian maritime security service, safeguarding assets in the oil and gas sector.
During their patrol at Asugbo Creek, the team identified a compromised pipeline showing signs of leakage. Further inspection revealed an unlawful connection to this pipeline.
The team’s vigilance led them to three individuals in a nearby canoe. While they tried to flee, two were captured.
Upon questioning at the navy base, these individuals claimed to be fishermen. However, no fishing equipment was found with them, nor were any fishing tools seen in their immediate vicinity.
Their attempt to escape and the absence of their third companion raised further suspicions.
Yahaya emphasised the importance of a comprehensive investigation to identify those behind the illicit pipeline connection at Asugbo Creek. He also warned sternly against crude oil theft and maritime criminal activities.
He assured that the NNS Delta, following the “Strategic Directive 2023 – 6” from the Chief of Naval Staff, is committed to eradicating oil theft and pipeline vandalism in their jurisdiction.
Mr Victor Igbinoba of the NSCDC in Warri South Local Government Area has taken custody of the suspects, ensuring a thorough investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.
Editorial:
The recent apprehension of suspected oil thieves by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta and their subsequent handover to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) underscores the persistent challenge of oil theft in the region.
Oil theft deprives the nation of valuable resources and poses significant environmental risks. The collaborative efforts between the NNS Delta and Ocean Marine Solution (OMS) surveillance staff are commendable.
Such partnerships are crucial to combat the sophisticated networks of oil thieves. However, apprehending suspects is just one step in the process.
There’s an urgent need for stringent legal measures and penalties against those found guilty. The government and relevant agencies must also invest in advanced surveillance technology and community engagement to deter potential thieves.
The maritime space’s security is paramount, and all stakeholders must work in unison to ensure its sanctity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest oil-producing country in the world.
- Oil theft in Nigeria results in a loss of billions of dollars annually.
- The Niger Delta region, rich in oil reserves, faces significant environmental challenges due to oil spills and theft.
- The Nigerian government has established several initiatives to curb oil theft, including partnerships with local communities.
- Oil theft not only affects the economy but also leads to environmental degradation, affecting local communities’ health and livelihood.