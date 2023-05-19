NDLEA Conducts Sweeping Raid on Illicit Drug Dens in FCT, Arrests 34 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) FCT Command has reported the arrest of 34 suspects following a sweeping operation on illicit drug dens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The FCT Commander of the NDLEA, Kabir Tsakuwa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. According to Tsakuwa, the operation, known as “Operation Tsaro,” was initiated on May 8 to shut down drug centres and apprehend drug dealers in the FCT to combat drug abuse.
The operatives seized various illicit substances in the raid, including Cannabis Sativa, Methamphetamine, Tramadol, Codeine, Rohypnol, and other psychotropic substances.
The areas targeted by the operation included Torabora, Dei-dei, Wuse Zone 4, Wuse Zone 3, Banex, Garki Village, Area 1, Gwarimpa (Village, 3rd Avenue), Abattoir in Karu, Gwagwalada, Kabusa, and Kuchigoro IDP Camp.
Tsakuwa said, “While some of the arrested individuals have been charged and taken to court, others who are users are undergoing counseling sessions.”
The commander assured that the raids would continue to eradicate hard drugs from circulation, thereby reducing the incidence of drug-related criminal activities in the FCT.
Editor’s Take: Unmasking the War on Drugs: NDLEA’s Laudable Efforts
The NDLEA’s recent sweeping raid on illicit drug dens in the FCT, resulting in the arrest of 34 suspects, is an encouraging indicator of Nigeria’s resolve in the war on drugs.
These efforts underscore the determination of law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking, which often catalyzes other forms of criminal activities.
While the arrests and seizures are significant, the commander’s emphasis on counselling for some apprehended users is equally notable.
This balanced approach – incorporating both punitive and rehabilitative measures – is crucial in tackling drug abuse.
This operation underscores the need for more proactive measures against drug abuse, including public awareness campaigns, counselling, and rehabilitation programs, alongside strict enforcement of drug laws.
Such multi-pronged strategies can help to reduce demand for illicit drugs, disrupt supply chains, and ultimately protect the well-being of Nigerian society.
Did You Know?
- The NDLEA is a Federal agency in Nigeria charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs.
- The agency was established by Decree Number 48 of January 1990.
