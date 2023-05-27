NDLEA Detains 20 in Drug Crackdown Ahead of New Administration’s Inauguration in Oyo State

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State has apprehended 20 individuals, involving 18 men and two women, mainly drug consumers, during a cleanup operation before the new government’s inauguration on May 29. The authorities also confiscated 2.96kg of cannabis sativa during these operations.
State Commander Olayinka Joe-Fadile revealed this at a news conference in Ibadan on Saturday. Joe-Fadile explained that these operations had been ramped up in response to the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, mandate to conduct extensive intelligence cleanup operations, ensuring the safety of all states in preparation for the inauguration.
Joe-Fadile, who took office on May 8, stated that his primary objective is to carry out the mandates specified in the agency’s enabling act. This includes going after drug farms, manufacturers, distributors, and users, who he sees as victims.
The agency aims to destroy these drugs at the farm level before they mature and enter the market, with cleanup operations also targeting any drugs that slip into the market.
Joe-Fadile mentioned that the command recently discovered and destroyed a drug farm at Olosun village in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state and planned to conduct more operations.
He also stated that the NDLEA intends to detain as many arrested suspects as possible, then reintegrate them into society following the May 29 inauguration using social reintegration procedures.
Joe-Fadile warned that the fight against drugs in Nigeria continues and will not be business as usual under the new administration. He added that the command is ready to go to great lengths to catch drug lords.
He also thanked stakeholders in the state, including religious leaders, security personnel, and government officials, for their support and collaboration and called for further cooperation to eradicate drug use.
Editorial
NDLEA’s Crackdown: A Necessary Step Towards a Drug-Free Oyo State
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s intensified operations in Oyo State before the new administration’s inauguration signalled a positive step in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. The arrests and the quantities of cannabis sativa confiscated highlight the seriousness of drug-related issues in the state and the importance of aggressive action.
Winning the war against drugs requires more than mere operations and arrests. A holistic approach is essential – one that combines law enforcement with rehabilitation, reintegration, and drug education initiatives. It’s heartening to see NDLEA adopting such an approach, demonstrating a deep understanding of the complexities of drug-related issues.
However, the task ahead is enormous. Oyo State’s numerous forests, which provide a convenient environment for cannabis cultivation, pose a significant challenge. Eradicating these farms, arresting those involved, and rehabilitating users are daunting tasks requiring sustained effort and resources.
The NDLEA’s efforts are a step in the right direction, but continuous support from all stakeholders, including the government, religious leaders, security personnel, and the public, is vital.
Did You Know?
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was established by the federal government of Nigeria in 1989 to combat the smuggling, selling, and consumption of illicit drugs in the country.