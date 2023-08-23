NSCDC Apprehends Duo in Imo Over Suspected Pipeline Vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken into custody two individuals on suspicions of pipeline vandalism in Imo.
The Commandant of NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye, shared this information during a press briefing post the Command’s Senior Management Meeting in Owerri.
The apprehended suspects, identified as Paul Akunne (35) and Lucky Chioma (24), were detained in the Ohaji-Egbema council area of Imo after receiving intelligence reports.
Ovye highlighted that these arrests align with the corps’ mission to safeguard Nigeria’s crucial assets.
He mentioned that following the petroleum subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, the NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Audi, has urged the corps to intensify their efforts in safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.
Ovye expressed,
“The Nigerian Government has the best interests of the public at heart, but a handful of persistent individuals aim to undermine the government’s endeavours. In accordance with our mandate, we are determined to thwart their plans, and we will soon apprehend their backers.”
During the meeting, Ovye advised senior officers to uphold professionalism, discipline, and impartiality, especially considering the state’s upcoming November 11 gubernatorial elections.
He also disapproved of indiscipline within the command, such as neglect, inappropriate attire, and insubordination.
He urged department heads and unit leaders to take accountability for their teams.
Additionally, he cautioned officers against the reckless use of social media, stating that any officer found violating the command’s conduct and operational rules would face consequences.
Editorial:
The recent apprehension of suspected pipeline vandals in Imo by the NSCDC is a testament to the agency’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s critical assets.
Pipeline vandalism threatens the nation’s economy and endangers the environment and the lives of countless individuals.
Removing the petroleum subsidy has made protecting oil and gas installations even more paramount.
While the government’s intentions are clear and in the best interest of the masses, all security agencies must collaborate to ensure that these assets are not compromised.
The NSCDC’s proactive approach is commendable, but continuous vigilance, training, and inter-agency cooperation are essential to prevent such incidents.
Did You Know?
- Pipeline vandalism can lead to environmental disasters, affecting aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
- The NSCDC was established in 2003 primarily to protect critical infrastructure and national assets.
- Nigeria is one of the top oil producers in Africa, making protecting its oil and gas infrastructure crucial for its economy.
- Vandalism of pipelines can lead to significant revenue loss for the country and disrupt the supply chain.
- The NSCDC collaborates with other security agencies to ensure a holistic approach to national security.