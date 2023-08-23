NSCDC Nabs 13 for Railway Vandalism; Seizes N800m Worth of Assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has made a significant arrest, detaining 13 individuals suspected of railway vandalism.
These suspects possessed vast quantities of long rails and sleepers, with an estimated value of N800m.
These arrests occurred in various locations, including the Manchock area of Kaura LGA, the Zonkwa area in Zango Kataf LGA, and the Kaffanchan area in the Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.
NSCDC’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, relaid this information.
The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGs SIS) apprehended the suspects.
Upon arrest, the suspects were showcased alongside five trucks loaded with vandalised rails and sleepers at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja.
Afolabi’s statement revealed that these suspects and their trucks are now in custody for further investigation and potential prosecution.
Interestingly, during the arrest, the squad’s Commander was offered a bribe of N30 million, which he declined.
The NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, expressed his concerns about the increasing activities of vandals.
He highlighted the unidentified iron and steel companies that process and melt these stolen rail materials.
A truck driver, one of the apprehended suspects, shared that he was promised N1.2m to transport the stolen items to Ilorin, Kwara State.
He received an advance payment of N200,000, of which he paid N100,000 to the agent who had hired him.
Austin Ashibekong, the Federal Railway Corporation’s North Central District Manager, voiced his concerns about the surge in railway track material vandalism in the North-Central district.
Editorial
The recent arrest of suspected railway vandals by the NSCDC is a stark reminder of Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.
Railway vandalism is not just an act of theft; it’s an act that cripples the nation’s transportation system, affecting commerce, mobility, and the overall economy.
The estimated value of the vandalised items, N800m, is a significant financial loss.
However, the actual cost is far-reaching, affecting the livelihoods of those dependent on the railway system. The audacity of the vandals, evident in the attempted N30 million bribe, underscores the depth of the problem.
While the NSCDC’s efforts in apprehending these suspects are commendable, addressing the root causes of such activities is essential.
The involvement of iron and steel companies in processing stolen rail materials suggests a deeper systemic issue. There’s a need for stricter regulations, surveillance, and penalties for companies found complicit.
Furthermore, the government and relevant agencies must invest in community awareness.
Local communities can play a pivotal role in safeguarding these assets, provided they understand the broader implications of such vandalism.
Did You Know?
- Railway vandalism affects not just transportation but also has ripple effects on commerce and the broader economy.
- The NSCDC is crucial in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical infrastructure, including railways.
- The railway system is vital for Nigeria’s land transportation, especially for moving goods and commodities.
- Vandalism of public infrastructure is punishable under Nigerian law, with severe penalties for culprits.
- Community involvement and awareness can significantly reduce instances of vandalism.