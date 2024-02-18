Officers Praised for Declining N8.5m Bribe from Bandit

In Taraba State, four mobile police officers have been commended for their integrity, having turned down an N8.5 million bribe offered by a suspected bandit during a stop-and-search operation. The commendation ceremony occurred at the Taraba State Police Command Headquarters and was led by the State Commissioner of Police, David Iloyalonomo. The officers’ refusal to accept the bribe was motivated by their commitment to uphold the law and maintain the Nigeria Police Force’s reputation.
The incident occurred when the officers, during their patrol, intercepted a vehicle carrying three passengers. Suspicious of the occupants, the officers searched, leading to the discovery of N8.5 million. Despite the suspect’s attempt to use this sum as a bribe for his release, the officers stood firm in their refusal, embodying the ethical standards expected of law enforcement. The State Commissioner of Police, Iloyalonomo, has pledged to recommend these officers for promotion and national recognition, acknowledging their exemplary conduct.
The officers involved were identified as Inspector Difference Tih, Inspector Ngamarju Gambo, Inspector Usman Haruna, and Corporal Zarudeen Mamuda. Their actions not only prevented a suspected criminal from evading justice but also contributed to an ongoing investigation into past kidnappings. The suspect, now in custody, is cooperating with the police, with charges of kidnapping, banditry, and bribery expected to be filed upon the conclusion of the investigation.
Editorial:
The commendable integrity displayed by the four officers in Taraba State is a beacon of hope in the ongoing battle against corruption within law enforcement. Their unwavering commitment to ethical conduct, despite the temptation of a substantial bribe, sets a precedent for all members of the Nigeria Police Force. It demonstrates that the spirit of integrity and professionalism is alive and well among our officers, reminding them of the core values that should guide their actions.
This incident underscores the importance of recognizing and rewarding such acts of integrity, as they reinforce the public’s trust in law enforcement agencies. The Nigeria Police Force must continue to foster a culture of honesty, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that officers who exhibit these virtues are duly acknowledged and promoted as role models within the force.
As we celebrate the actions of these officers, we must also reflect on the broader implications for our society. Corruption remains a significant challenge in Nigeria, and it is only through collective efforts and the promotion of ethical behaviour that we can hope to overcome it. The example set by these officers should inspire others within the force and beyond to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, contributing to creating a more just and equitable society.
Let this incident serve as a reminder of the power of integrity and the impact that individual actions can have on the collective ethos of our institutions. We commend the Taraba State Police Command for recognizing these officers and encourage continued efforts to highlight and reward such commendable behaviour across all levels of law enforcement.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Police Force was established in 1930 and is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency.
- Integrity testing is a practice used by some police departments worldwide to assess the honesty and integrity of their officers.
- Taraba State, located in northeastern Nigeria, is known for its diverse ethnic groups and rich cultural heritage.
- Community policing in Nigeria aims to strengthen the relationship between the police force and the communities they serve, enhancing mutual trust.
- Whistleblower policies in many countries encourage reporting unethical behaviour within organizations, including law enforcement agencies, to combat corruption.