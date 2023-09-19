Ogun Senator’s Aide’s Killers Linked to Transborder Crime Ring

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identities of the suspected killers of Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to Senator Solomon Adeola. The Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, announced that the suspects are part of a transborder syndicate funded by an ‘Alhaji’ in Benin Republic.
The suspects, Fred Okuno, Lucky Michael, and Adedigba Segun, were arrested and paraded before journalists. They often disguised as soldiers to deceive their targets. Senator Adeola had previously claimed that his aide was killed by suspected soldiers.
Owohunwa stated that the suspects were ex-inmates and had served prison terms for various crimes. They were united by their prison experiences and were part of a syndicate run by ‘Alhaji’.
Editorial
The revelation that the killers of Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide are part of a transborder syndicate is deeply unsettling. It raises questions about the security of the nation’s borders and the effectiveness of its criminal justice system.
The suspects’ ability to disguise as soldiers is another alarming aspect. This tactic not only endangers the public but also undermines the integrity of the military.
The fact that these criminals are ex-inmates highlights the failure of the prison system to rehabilitate offenders. Prisons should not be breeding grounds for criminals but centers for reform.
The government must take immediate action to address these issues. Strengthening border security, improving the criminal justice system, and reforming prisons are urgent priorities.
Did You Know?
- Benin Republic shares a 773 km border with Nigeria.
- The Lagos State Police Command was established in 1967.
- Nigeria has a total of 240 prisons, with a capacity of 50,153 but holding around 73,000 prisoners.
- The Nigerian Army was founded in 1960.
- Senator Solomon Adeola represents Ogun West, which is one of the 20 Local Government Areas in Ogun State.