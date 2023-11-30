Ogun State Finance Director Killed in Bullion Van Robbery

In a shocking incident, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance and Accounts attached to the office of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, was killed during a bullion van ambush. The Commissioner of Police for Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the tragic event at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.
The incident unfolded on the NNPC Bridge near Kuto, Abeokuta, as Oyekanmi returned from a bank withdrawal in a bullion van. Alamutu revealed that a driver and another person accompanied the director without a police escort due to the officer’s absence from other duties. The assailants, five in number and wearing hoods, blocked the van, shot Oyekanmi, and used a sledgehammer to access the funds before fleeing the scene.
Oyekanmi was rushed to the state hospital, Ijaye, where he was pronounced dead. The police are now seeking CCTV footage from the bank to aid the investigation and have alerted all exits out of the state to apprehend the culprits.
Governor Abiodun, deeply shocked by the incident, described it as a “colossal loss” and vowed to ensure the perpetrators face justice. He emphasized the need for prayers for Oyekanmi’s family and assured the public of heightened security measures to prevent such incidents.
Editorial
The tragic death of Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance and Accounts of Ogun State, in a bullion van ambush is a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in Nigeria. This incident not only represents a personal tragedy for Oyekanmi’s family and colleagues but also highlights the broader issue of the safety of public officials and the security of financial transactions in the country.
The absence of a police escort in this situation raises questions about the protocols and security measures for high-risk operations such as bullion van movements. Such protocols must be reviewed and strengthened to prevent similar occurrences. The safety of individuals handling significant state funds must be a priority, and adequate security measures should be non-negotiable.
The response of the state government and law enforcement agencies in the aftermath of this incident will be crucial in maintaining public trust in the state’s ability to protect its citizens and officials. The pursuit of justice for Oyekanmi and his family must be swift and thorough, sending a clear message that such acts of violence and criminality will not be tolerated.
This tragic event calls for improved security measures and protocols, particularly for high-risk operations involving significant state funds. It is also a reminder of the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety of public officials and the general public. Let us work together to create a safer and more secure environment.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of cash-in-transit heists in Africa, with bullion vans often being targeted due to the large amounts of cash they transport.
- The safety of public officials in Nigeria has become an increasing concern, with several incidents of attacks and kidnappings reported in recent years.
- Using armoured vehicles for transporting large sums of money is a standard security practice worldwide, but the effectiveness depends on accompanying security measures.
- In many countries, including Nigeria, the transportation of large sums of money is often accompanied by armed escorts to deter potential robbers.
- The psychological impact on families and colleagues of victims in such violent incidents is profound, often leading to calls for improved security measures and support systems.