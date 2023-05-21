Ondo Govt Pledges Continued Support for Victims of Owo Church Attack

The Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment to support the families affected by the fatal attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, 2022.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the shocking attack led to 41 deaths and numerous injuries. A memorial park was constructed on the church grounds in memory of the victims.
During a memorial mass at the church on Saturday, Ondo State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, accompanied by other state executive council members, expressed his condolences, labelling the day of the incident as a “black Sunday” for both the people of Ondo State and the whole of Nigeria.
Mr Aiyedatiwa highlighted the difficult emotions people are experiencing as they remember friends and loved ones lost during the tragedy. He commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for supporting the victims and survivors.
The deputy governor disclosed that each survivor received a sum of N500,000 in two instalments. Furthermore, the state government covered all medical bills of the injured. He also thanked those who contributed to the victims’ relief efforts.
Mr Aiyedatiwa underlined the state government’s dedication to protecting and supporting all citizens and residents, regardless of their tribal and religious backgrounds. He emphasized the state’s commitment to upholding the lives and dignity of human beings.
In his homily, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, emphasized that the assembly was not aimed at rekindling anger but at demonstrating how the victims have healed through Christ’s love.
Bishop Arogundade called on the government to intensify its efforts to ensure the victims’ justice, suggesting it must identify and prosecute the attackers and work towards Nigeria’s upliftment.
A survivor, Mrs Jumoke Veronica, who lost her mother in the attack, expressed that life has not been the same since the incident.
Editorial
Owo Church Attack: A Continuous Call for Justice and Support
The tragic event of the Owo Church attack on June 5, 2022, reminds us of our society’s constant need for vigilance and justice. The continuous support shown by the Ondo State Government for the victims’ families is commendable and necessary, yet justice for the victims must not be neglected.
The government’s efforts to financially assist the survivors and cover the medical bills of the injured signify a necessary step towards healing. Yet, these efforts must be complemented by a relentless pursuit of justice. The perpetrators of this heinous act need to be identified and brought to book.
Only through sustained support and diligent pursuit of justice can we ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.
Did You Know?
- The Ondo State is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria and is predominantly populated by the Yoruba people. The capital of Ondo State is Akure.
- The St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, is one of the numerous Catholic parishes in Ondo State, Nigeria.
Stay updated with the latest news about Nigeria’s society and politics with us at Yohaig NG.
Here at Yohaig NG, your voice matters.