Ondo Police Apprehends Rape and Murder Suspects, Along with 16 Other Criminals

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded 18 suspects, including two farm labourers implicated in the rape and murder of two women. One of the victims was an 80-year-old grandmother. The suspects were paraded in Akure, the state capital.
Taiwo Jesubiyi, the State Police Commissioner, provided details on the suspects during the parade. He disclosed that a 27-year-old farm labourer, Mima Chinecherem from Ebonyi state, was arrested for allegedly killing an 80-year-old woman, Madam Felicia Aderibigbe, at her farm in the Odigbo council area.
The Commissioner also mentioned the case of Gbegele Mustapha, a 29-year-old Togolese national labourer, who murdered his 58-year-old landlady, Adijat Olaoye, during an attempted rape at her residence in the Fanibi area of Akure.
The Commissioner said, “On 18th of May, 2023, a case of murder was reported at Otu divisional Headquarters. Late Mrs Aderibigbe Felicia aged 80 years left for the farm on the 17th of May and did not return, all efforts to find her in the farm proved abortive until one Mima Chinecherem aged 27 years was apprehended.”
In Mustapha’s case, the suspect broke into the room of his landlady with the intent to rape her. However, she resisted, hit her head on the floor during the struggle, and died in the hospital. The suspect reportedly confessed to being influenced by Indian hemp during the incident.
Among the 18 suspects paraded were seven alleged cultists from Owo and its environs. Commissioner Jesubiyi affirmed that all 18 suspects would face charges after a thorough investigation.
Editorial
The Perils of Violence: Ondo State and the Quest for Justice
The recent arrests made by the Ondo State Police Command are a harsh reminder of many women’s grim daily reality. With two women, one of whom was an 80-year-old grandmother, raped and killed, it is clear that there is an urgent need for heightened security measures and stricter legal consequences for sexual violence perpetrators.
The actions taken by the Police Command in arresting the alleged culprits reflect a proactive approach to maintaining law and order. It’s encouraging to see swift action taken and suspects held accountable for their horrific actions. However, this alone isn’t enough.
Prevention is key.
We must address the root causes of such violent behaviours as a society.
Education, awareness campaigns, and comprehensive sex education can play a crucial role in preventing these crimes from happening in the first place.
Moreover, policies must be implemented to ensure those affected by such crimes have access to justice and support services.
The fight against gender-based violence is far from over.
Each case, each arrest, and each conviction brings us a step closer to a safer society for all.
As we commend the police for their diligent work, let us not forget the victims of these crimes and the necessity for continuous efforts in the fight against gender-based violence.