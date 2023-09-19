Pharmacist Gets Life Sentence for Sodomy; NAPTIP Chief Lauds Judiciary

Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has praised the judiciary for a “landmark judgement.” The ruling sentenced Dr. Abubakar Danraka, a former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, to life imprisonment for sodomy.
The case was presided over by Justice A. Akanbi-Yusuf in a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Kubwa, Abuja. Danraka was arrested for defiling a minor who lived in the same estate in Abuja.
NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, disclosed the details in a statement. He revealed that Danraka lured the victim to his apartment and had anal intercourse with him after drugging him with a drink.
The prosecution team from NAPTIP proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. This led to the recent judgment, ending three years of controversies surrounding the case.
Editorial
The life sentence handed down to Dr. Abubakar Danraka for sodomy is a significant milestone in the fight against sexual violence in Nigeria. NAPTIP’s Director-General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, rightly commends the judiciary for its role in delivering justice.
However, the case also raises questions about the prevalence of such heinous acts within professional circles. How can institutions like hospitals ensure that their staff are not only qualified but also morally upright?
The role of NAPTIP in prosecuting such cases is commendable, but it also highlights the need for more stringent measures. How can agencies like NAPTIP work more effectively to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place?
Did You Know?
- NAPTIP was established in 2003 to combat human trafficking and other similar human rights violations in Nigeria.
- The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015 under which Danraka was convicted, aims to eliminate violence in private and public life.
- Sodomy is considered a criminal offense under various laws in Nigeria and can carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment.
- NAPTIP has secured three rape convictions in the Federal Capital Territory in 2023 alone.
- Dr. Abubakar Danraka was a Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to the Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.