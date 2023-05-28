Phone Snatching Now Considered Armed Robbery in Kano State

In a decisive move, the Kano State Security Council has pronounced phone snatching as an act of armed robbery. This bold declaration asserts that any individuals or groups involved in such acts will face repercussions befitting of such a severe crime.
During a press briefing in Kano, the departing Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, shared this directive with the public. He disclosed that the decision stemmed from a council meeting chaired by outgoing governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
The Council expressed deep concern over the escalating frequency of phone-snatching incidents, prompting them to seek more drastic measures. As part of the strategic response, the Council agreed to establish a specialised squad within the existing security system, focusing on curtailing this menace alongside other criminal activities in the state.
As the state braces for a change in governance, Garba highlighted that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a peaceful transition. However, he warned those contemplating using the occasion as a platform for violence to abstain from such actions.
“Destruction of properties belonging to the public, individuals, or the opposition will not be tolerated. Adequate measures are in place to deal with such acts decisively,” the statement underscored.
He urged for a peaceful ceremony and smooth transition of power, extending gratitude to the state’s security agencies for their unwavering cooperation throughout his tenure.
Editorial Curbing Phone Snatching: A Robust Stance Against A Modern Crime
The recent decision by the Kano State Security Council to classify phone snatching as an act of armed robbery sends a strong message – that such acts will not be tolerated and will be met with stern punitive measures.
This directive comes after a worrying surge in such incidents, which have grown to disrupt the state’s sense of safety and security.
While critics may argue that such a classification is harsh and could disproportionately affect disadvantaged individuals, the reality of the situation cannot be overlooked.
These acts, often carried out with a threat of violence, infringe upon the rights and security of individuals.
This theft affects a person’s access to communication, data, and personal information, which are paramount in our increasingly digital world.
That being said, the Council’s decision should be paired with efforts to address the root causes of this crime. Strategies for socio-economic development, job creation, and education can contribute to a reduction in such incidents.
Creating a special security squad to tackle the issue can provide a holistic solution.
We urge law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant, ensuring the implementation of this new directive doesn’t compromise the rights of the innocent.
We also encourage citizens to take preventative measures, such as not displaying their phones publicly and reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.
Let this be a rallying cry for collective vigilance and action to foster a safer community for everyone.
Did You Know?
- In 2019, according to a National Bureau of Statistics report, Kano State was ranked as the 9th safest state in Nigeria.
- As of 2021, Nigeria had a mobile penetration rate of approximately 97%, meaning that almost every person in the country had a mobile phone.
- The term ‘armed robbery’ typically refers to any robbery where the offender carries or uses a weapon, signalling an intent to cause harm if resistance is met.
