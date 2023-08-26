Police Make Arrest in Connection with Murder of Retired Benue Judge

The Benue State Police Command has apprehended a suspect in the killing of retired Justice Margaret Igbetar. Her decomposing body was discovered at her residence last Thursday.
State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, released a statement. It revealed that Aondohemba Joseph had been taken into custody.
The police were alerted when Justice Igbetar was unresponsive to calls. A search led to the grim discovery of her body in her kitchen.
She had sustained deep cuts on her back. Further investigations led to Joseph’s arrest and the recovery of evidence.
Benue State Police Commissioner Bartholomew Onyeka expressed condolences to the family. He vowed to solve the case and bring the culprits to justice.
Editorial:
The arrest of a suspect in the murder of retired Justice Margaret Igbetar is a step towards justice. Still, it also highlights the disturbing security state in Benue and, by extension, Nigeria.
The gruesome nature of the crime raises questions about the safety of even the most respected members of society. It’s a grim reminder that no one is immune to the deteriorating security.
While the police’s swift action is commendable, ensuring the investigation is thorough and transparent is crucial. The public must be confident that justice will be served in high-profile cases and for every citizen.
The government must invest in improving security measures and law enforcement capabilities to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.
Did You Know?
- Benue State is located in the North-Central region of Nigeria and is known for its agricultural activities.
- The rate of violent crimes in Nigeria has been on the rise, with kidnapping and murder being among the most common.
- The Nigerian Police Force was established in 1930 and is the primary law enforcement agency in the country.
- Benue State has been in the news for various security challenges, including communal clashes and banditry.
- Justice Margaret Igbetar served as the Benue Customary Court of Appeal president before her retirement.