Presiding Pastor Receives Death Sentence Over Multiple Homicides

A new generation Church leader, Chidiebere Okoroafor, has been sentenced to death by a High Court in Port Harcourt for multiple murders. As the General Overseer of the Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly located in Oyigbo, Rivers State, Okoroafor was on trial for the murder of his choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, who he had allegedly impregnated.
In addition to the crime against Nwagba, the pastor was charged with the murders of Nwagba’s friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, and her 11-month-old daughter, Cresabel, committed on December 11, 2017, within the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
In his verdict, the presiding judge, S.O. Benson, declared that the evidence and the pastor’s confessional statements indicated his guilt. Justice Benson stated that the prosecution demonstrated the cleric’s culpability and decreed that the punishment should be death by hanging or lethal injection.
The victims had reportedly visited the pastor’s residence in Oyigbo for a discussion related to the alleged pregnancy when he lured them into a bush and committed the act at separate locations. Okoroafor was arrested by the Rivers State Police Command on December 17, 2017, following an alert from Ezenwa’s husband regarding the triple homicide in the Oyigbo LGA.
Following the sentencing, the state Ministry of Justice’s prosecution counsel, Precious Ordu, voiced satisfaction with the judgement. Noting that the prosecution had endured multiple threats during the trial, Ordu expressed relief that justice had ultimately prevailed.
Ordu lauded the International Federation of Women Lawyers for initiating the case before the state took charge. Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Dr Innocent Ekwu, voiced plans to appeal the judgement, asserting the court had ‘misconceived the law’.
Editorial
A Breach of Trust: Addressing Violence Within Our Community
In a recent disturbing turn of events, a pastor, previously seen as a community pillar, has been sentenced to death over multiple homicides. This incident represents an egregious breach of trust, leaving the community shaken and demanding justice.
The Pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, stands convicted of a chilling crime that ended three innocent lives, including that of an 11-month-old child. Some may contend that a death sentence is a severe response. However, considering the heinous nature of the crime and the evidence available, the court’s decision underlines the seriousness with which it treats such offences.
This scenario underscores the need for safeguarding measures within our communities, particularly towards those in positions of trust.
Religious institutions must take responsibility for ensuring their leadership undergo rigorous screening processes.
Furthermore, all community members should feel safe and confident reporting any misconduct.
This incident serves as a grim reminder for us all. It’s our responsibility to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and ensure that our community spaces, including religious institutions, remain safe.
Let’s work together to prevent such breaches of trust from recurring and protect the most vulnerable among us.
Did You Know?
- An estimated 10,000 religious groups exist worldwide, with new ones emerging yearly.
- Global homicide rates vary drastically, with El Salvador having the highest rate of 50 homicides per 100,000 population.
- Studies show that crime rates are generally higher in urban areas compared to rural areas.
- Evidence suggests that rigorous screening processes can reduce instances of misconduct within organisations.
- Psychological studies indicate that perceived breaches of trust can have long-lasting impacts on community relationships.
