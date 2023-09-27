Rising Burglaries in Ogun’s Ibafo Community Spark Concern Among Residents

Ibafo community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State is witnessing a worrying increase in burglary incidents. This surge has instilled fear among the residents and local business owners, leading to calls for enhanced security measures.
The affected regions include Hallelujah Quarters, Liberty Estate, Ebute, and Akoka. Notably, areas around First Bank and local mechanic workshops have seen a series of break-ins, leaving the community on edge.
Reports of stolen car parts have also emerged, causing mechanics to hesitate in bringing vehicles to their shops for repairs.
One resident shared a harrowing experience of an attempted burglary at her home around 4 a.m. Armed with a plank, the intruder tried to steal phones but fled when confronted.
Another local, Davies, expressed his distress over the recurring thefts, mentioning that burglars had stolen wires, electrical cables, and a chained generator from his property.
Omolola Odutola, the state Police Public Relations Officer, acknowledged the community’s concerns and assured that the police are ramping up efforts to curb the crime wave.
Editorial:
The escalating burglary incidents in the Ibafo community highlight a broader issue of security challenges facing many Nigerian communities.
While thefts and break-ins are not uncommon, the frequency and audacity of these crimes in Ibafo are alarming.
It’s essential to understand that behind every burglary statistic is a traumatised family or individual whose sense of safety has been shattered.
The onus is on the local and state authorities to ensure that residents can sleep peacefully at night without the constant fear of being the next burglary victim.
Proactive measures, community policing, and increased patrolling can go a long way in restoring the community’s faith in the system.
Did You Know?
- Ibafo is strategically located along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, making it a hub for residential and commercial activities.
- Burglary, by definition, involves illegal entry into a building, primarily to commit theft.
- Community watch programmes, where residents actively monitor and report suspicious activities, have proven effective in curbing burglaries in many regions globally.
- The psychological impact of a burglary often lasts longer than the immediate loss of property.
- Modern security systems, including CCTV cameras and alarm systems, can act as deterrents for potential burglars.