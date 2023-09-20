Rivers Police Eliminate Four Suspects, Prime Culprit Escapes

The Rivers State Police Command has neutralised four individuals connected to the killing of Ahoada Divisional Police Officer Superintendent Bako Angbashim. Three gang members were arrested, and a locally made pistol was recovered.
However, the main suspect, Gift David, managed to evade capture during a gunfight in Odumude community, Ahoada West Local Government Area.
State Commissioner of Police Emeka Nwonyi, disclosed these details at a press briefing.
He expressed frustration that the criminals were still willing to engage in violence, even after the murder of Angbashim.
Nwonyi vowed that the operation would continue until all gang members were apprehended.
Editorial
The killing of Superintendent Bako Angbashim and the subsequent police operation reveal the grim state of law enforcement and criminality in Rivers State.
While the police were able to neutralise four suspects, the escape of the prime suspect raises questions about the effectiveness of such operations.
Is the current approach to combating crime in Rivers State adequate? What measures can be implemented to ensure critical suspects do not escape during police operations?
The incident also highlights the need for community involvement in policing. How can local communities be empowered to assist the police in maintaining law and order?
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states in the South-South geopolitical zone.
- Ahoada West Local Government Area is one of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State.
- The Rivers State Police Command is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state.
- Superintendent Bako Angbashim was the Divisional Police Officer for Ahoada, a key position in local law enforcement.
- Locally made pistols are commonly used in criminal activities in Nigeria, highlighting the issue of illegal arms manufacturing.