Rivers Police Near Capture of Cult Leader Behind DPO’s Murder

The Rivers State Police Command is on the verge of apprehending Gift Okpara, a notorious cult leader implicated in the September 2023 murder of Ahoada Divisional Police Officer Bako Angbashin. Initial investigations revealed that Angbashin was lured into a trap by cultists under the guise of surrendering their weapons for amnesty. The police have since recovered four 20-KVA generators from Okpara’s hideout, known as ‘2-Baba’, which were taken from a company after it failed to meet his demand for a N20 million ‘matching ground’ fee—a common extortion tactic by cultists.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Olugbenga Adepoju, announced the recovery while returning the generators to the company in Port Harcourt. Adepoju represented Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, stating that the tactical team seized the generators from 2-Baba, who had demanded N5 million per generator. The recovery operation was part of a broader effort to locate 2-Baba, leading to the discovery of the generators in his hideout. The police operation successfully retrieved the generators without disclosing the company’s name for security reasons.
The DCP emphasized the police’s commitment to making Rivers State inhospitable to criminals by targeting their hideouts. He encouraged victims of similar crimes to report to the police for assistance. A company representative expressed gratitude towards the police for their successful recovery of the stolen assets, praising their dedication and the peaceful handover of the generators.
Although the prime suspect remains at large, the police arrested Onyekachi Okowa, 2-Baba’s second-in-command, in November 2023, signalling a significant breakthrough in the case and the ongoing fight against criminality in Rivers State.
Editorial:
The relentless pursuit by the Rivers State Police Command to apprehend Gift Okpara, the alleged mastermind behind the tragic demise of DPO Bako Angbashin, underscores a resolute stand against the scourge of cultism and criminality plaguing our communities. This case is not merely about the pursuit of justice for a fallen officer; it represents a broader struggle for the soul of our society, where the rule of law must prevail over lawlessness and terror.
The recovery of stolen assets from the clutches of a notorious cult leader is a testament to the courage and determination of our police force. It sends a powerful message to criminals that their actions will not go unpunished and that the police are closing in on them, regardless of their attempts to operate from the shadows. This operation is a beacon of hope for businesses and individuals who have suffered at the hands of extortionists, offering a glimpse of a future where security and order are restored.
We stand at a critical juncture where the actions of our law enforcement agencies can significantly influence the trajectory of our fight against crime. We must support these efforts by fostering a culture of cooperation and trust between the community and the police. Reporting criminal activities and providing vital information can significantly enhance the effectiveness of police operations, leading to safer communities.
The battle against cultism and criminality is a collective one. It requires the unwavering commitment of our security forces and every stakeholder in society. As we commend the Rivers State Police Command for their recent successes, let us remember our role in this fight. By standing united against the forces of darkness, we reaffirm our commitment to a society governed by justice, peace, and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Cultism in Nigeria has evolved from university campuses to become a significant security challenge in many communities nationwide.
- The term ‘matching ground’ refers to an illegal levy imposed by cult groups on individuals or businesses as extortion.
- Generators are a critical asset in Nigeria due to their frequent power outages, making them valuable targets for criminal syndicates.
- The Rivers State Police Command has been at the forefront of innovative strategies to combat crime, including using tactical teams for specialized operations.
- Community policing in Nigeria has gained traction as an effective strategy for enhancing public safety and combating crime at the grassroots level.