Rivers Police Vow Justice After Dpo And Team Ambushed By Gunmen

The Rivers State Police Command pledges to bring to justice the gunmen responsible for the death of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bako Angbanshin. The incident occurred in Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area.
DPO Angbanshin led a team to raid criminal hideouts in the area. On their return, they were ambushed by suspected cultists.
State Commissioner for Police, Emeka Nwonyi, confirms the incident. A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, further elaborates on the details.
A viral video surfaced showing the mutilated body of the DPO. The statement reveals that Angbanshin’s team ran out of ammunition and had to retreat.
The late DPO sustained fatal injuries and was captured by the gunmen. Efforts to rescue him were hampered by extremely dark conditions in the dense bush, according to the police.
Editorial
The tragic killing of DPO Bako Angbanshin and the ambush on his team is a grim reminder of the escalating security challenges in Nigeria. While the Rivers State Police Command’s vow to bring the perpetrators to justice is commendable, it also raises questions about the preparedness and resource allocation for law enforcement agencies.
The incident highlights the urgent need for improved intelligence gathering and community policing. It also calls into question the effectiveness of current strategies to combat criminal activities, particularly in areas known for cultist activities.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria and is rich in oil and gas reserves.
- The Nigerian Police Force has been grappling with a series of challenges, including inadequate funding and manpower.
- Cultism is a significant issue in many Nigerian states, including Rivers, and often leads to violent confrontations.
- The term “Divisional Police Officer” (DPO) refers to the head of a police division, responsible for maintaining law and order within their jurisdiction.
- The Nigerian Army often collaborates with the police in high-risk operations but faces similar challenges such as inadequate resources and difficult terrains.