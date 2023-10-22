SDP Zonal Chairman’s Residence Attacked in Kogi, Property Damaged

In a recent turn of events, suspected political thugs targeted the residence of the Zonal Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Pastor Sunday Atabo. The incident occurred in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.
This attack comes on the heels of a similar incident three days prior, where the SDP’s governorship campaign rally was disrupted by thugs, resulting in significant damage to several vehicles.
Pastor Atabo was at home during the Saturday night attack. The Kogi SDP Director of Communication, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, confirmed the incident, revealing that Atabo is currently in a coma after the assault. The attackers reportedly looted the house and left a trail of destruction.
As of now, there has been no response from the Kogi State Police spokesperson, William Ovye, despite attempts to reach out for a statement.
Editorial:
The increasing incidents of political violence in Kogi State are deeply concerning. At Yohaig NG, we believe that the essence of democracy lies in the freedom of expression and the right to campaign without fear. The attack on Pastor Sunday Atabo’s residence, a representative of the SDP, is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by political parties and their members.
Such acts of violence not only undermine the democratic process but also instil fear among the populace. The state’s law enforcement agencies must take swift action, ensuring the safety of political representatives and holding the perpetrators accountable.
We urge the Kogi State government and the police to intensify their efforts in maintaining law and order, ensuring that the upcoming elections are free, fair, and devoid of violence.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State is located in the central region of Nigeria and is known for its diverse ethnic composition.
- Political violence, especially during election periods, has been a recurring issue in various parts of Nigeria.
- The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is one of Nigeria’s political parties, advocating for a balanced and equitable society.
- Ensuring the safety of political representatives is crucial for the smooth functioning of the democratic process.
- Acts of political violence can have long-term implications, deterring individuals from participating in the electoral process.