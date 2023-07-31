Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Oil Refinery in Delta State

A joint operation by the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Tantita Security has led to the discovery and subsequent dismantling of an illegal oil refining site in Ughelli South, Delta State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He stated that the operation was carried out following an intelligence report.
The security forces discovered 35 modular ovens for illegally refining crude oil, three fabricated reservoirs, 30 dug-out reservoirs, and 75 galvanised pipes at the site.
Brig. Gen. Nwachukwu explained that the operation was part of a sustained effort to disrupt the activities of oil thieves in South-South Nigeria and protect the oil sector from economic sabotage.
The illegal oil refining site was uncovered on Saturday, July 29, 2023, during a sting operation based on surveillance reports on the illicit activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.
Editorial:
The discovery and dismantling of an illegal oil refining site in Delta State is a significant step in Nigeria’s fight against oil theft and economic sabotage.
However, this incident also highlights the need for more proactive measures to prevent the establishment of such illegal operations in the first place.
While the efforts of the security forces are commendable, it is crucial to address the underlying issues that drive individuals and groups to engage in illegal oil refining.
This includes providing viable economic alternatives and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework to deter such activities.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and one of the top ten oil producers in the world.
- Despite its vast oil resources, Nigeria struggles with illegal oil refining, which causes significant economic and environmental damage.
- Delta State is located in the Niger Delta region, the heart of Nigeria’s oil industry.
- Illegal oil refining often involves crude and dangerous methods, which pose significant health and safety risks.
- The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is one of the key agencies tasked with combating oil theft and illegal refining in Nigeria.
About Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your go-to source for the latest Naija news now. We provide comprehensive national and international event coverage, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Our platform encourages readers to share their thoughts and opinions, fostering a vibrant community of informed citizens.