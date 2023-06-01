Senior Fire Service Official Charged with Job Fraud by ICPC

Augustine Abah, a Deputy Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on charges related to employee fraud.
The ICPC, in case number CR/283/2023 presented before Justice F.A. Aliyu at the Federal Capital Territory High Court 57 in Apo, Abuja, accuses Abah of duping a job applicant of N600,000 under the pretence of securing employment for them within the Federal Fire Service.
In a two-count charge, Mashkur Salisu, the ICPC’s counsel, alleged that the defendant fraudulently tricked his victim into parting with the money.
The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement released on Wednesday night, said Abah’s actions contravened Sections 8(i)(a) and 320(b), and were punishable under Sections 8(i)(b)(ii) and 322 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and the Penal Code Act respectively.
Upon hearing the charges, Abah pleaded not guilty. His defence attorney, G.E. Ejekela, filed a bail application on his behalf. The lawyer, supported by a 6-paragraph affidavit, requested that his client be granted bail under the most liberal conditions, as the accused person was committed to attending his trial.
Though the ICPC counsel did not contest the bail application, Salisu requested the court enforce conditions to ensure the defendant’s attendance at his trial. Subsequently, Justice Aliyu granted Abah bail, set at 1 million naira, and required a surety of a civil servant on or above grade level 12.
The surety must submit his appointment and promotion letters to the court for verification. The trial is scheduled to resume on July 13, 2023.
Editorial
The Cancer of Job Racketeering: An Urgent Call for Reform
Augustine Abah’s arraignment by the ICPC on charges of job racketeering paints a worrisome picture of the Nigerian employment scene.
It brings to the fore the plague of employment fraud – an increasingly pervasive crime that preys on the desperation of job seekers.
The harsh reality is that unscrupulous individuals and networks exploit the situation to their advantage in a country with worryingly high unemployment rates.
They capitalise on the desperation of job seekers, promising non-existent jobs for exorbitant amounts, thereby compounding the misery of their victims.
Abah’s case is not an isolated incident.
Cases of employment fraud are alarmingly common.
They’ve become an endemic problem.
In many instances, the victims are so desperate they willingly part with vast sums of money to secure a job.
Unfortunately, their hopes are often dashed, leaving them distressed financially and emotionally.
The role of the ICPC in apprehending and prosecuting culprits is commendable.
However, it’s crucial to address the root causes of this menace.
The high rate of unemployment and the lack of adequate oversight in recruitment processes have created an enabling environment for job fraudsters to thrive.
The government needs to intensify efforts to create jobs, and simultaneously, there should be reforms in the job recruitment process. Stricter oversight, transparency, and accountability should be the watchwords.
Only then can we hope to eradicate this canker from our society.
