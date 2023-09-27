Student Kidnapped from Nasarawa Polytechnic

An Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic student in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has been abducted. The student, Ajoke, is a National Diploma II student of Science Laboratory Technology.
The incident unfolded on Monday night. Several other students sustained injuries from gunshots during the abduction.
The exact number of injured students is currently unknown. Efforts to contact the state police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, have been unfruitful.
Editorial:
The recent abduction at Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic is a distressing addition to the growing list of security concerns within educational institutions in Nigeria. The frequency of such incidents is alarming and disrupts the learning environment, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among students, educators, and parents.
The government and security agencies must amplify their efforts to secure educational institutions nationwide. Enhanced security measures, intelligence gathering, and community vigilance are crucial in preventing such incidents and ensuring the safety and well-being of students.
The safety of students should be a paramount concern. The nation’s future depends on the youth, and their protection should be prioritized to ensure a conducive learning environment.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State is situated in the north-central zone of Nigeria and has faced numerous security challenges.
- Kidnappings have become a common tactic for criminal gangs seeking ransom in Nigeria.
- Schools and educational institutions are often targeted due to their vulnerability.
- The psychological trauma inflicted on students can have long-lasting impacts on their academic and personal lives.
- Community vigilance and cooperation with security agencies can significantly enhance the safety of educational institutions.